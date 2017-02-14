Commuters, journalists, fellow politicians get some lovin' from these officials on February 14

No, politcians won't be left behind in showing some love on Valentine’s Day.

Several government officials gave out flowers, chocolates, and stuffed toys as the nation celebrated the special day on Tuesday, February 14.

Light Trail Transit Authority (LRTA) Administrator Reynaldo Berroya started his day by handing out roses to some passengers of the LRT Line 2. Photos of Berroya were tweeted by Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary Cesar Chavez.

Beat reporters got some treats from Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Surigao del Norte 2nd District Representative Robert Ace Barbers, Senator Joel Villanueva, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Gina Lopez.

Lopez handed out chocolates from Davao to journalists covering the environment beat.

LOOK: Environment Secretary Gina Lopez giving away chocolates on Valentine's Day pic.twitter.com/RvXov0jgeR — Jee Y. Geronimo (@jeegeronimo) February 14, 2017

Villanueva brewed coffee for the Senate media. The senator is a tech-voc graduate of barista courses, which he took while he was still director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Alvarez called female reporters to his office at the Batasang Pambansa and handed each of them a long-stemmed rose.

LOOK: Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez gives roses to female House reporters @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/bmd79UVj0Z — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) February 14, 2017

The staff of Barbers also left red roses at the press office tables of female House reporters.

The staff of Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep Robert Ace Barbers also left roses on the tables of female House reporters pic.twitter.com/ylPeDVMWRE — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) February 14, 2017

Ilocos Norte 2nd District Representative Imelda Marcos was in on the Valentine’s Day craze, too.

On February 13, Marcos gave every congressman a small, red-colored teddy bear bearing the words, “I love you.”

Happy day of hearts to all! – Rappler.com