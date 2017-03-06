(UPDATED) Female lawmakers take the lead during the House session on Monday, March 6, as the world celebrates International Women's Month

(UPDATED) Who run the world?

It was an all-women's show at the House of Representatives on Monday, March 6, as congresswomen presided over and participated during the plenary session.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez had authorized the following female lawmakers to become deputy speakers for a day as the House kicked off its celebration of International Women's Month:

Linabelle Ruth Villarica, Bulacan 4th District

Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, DIWA

Glona Labadlabad, Zamboanga del Norte 2nd District

Lorna Silverio, Bulacan 3rd District

All of the lawmakers lined up to deliver privilege speeches were women as well.

Nueva Ecija 1st District Representative Estrellita Suansing discussed the relevance of annually celebrating International Women's Month, while Laguna 3rd District Representative Sol Aragones raised the need for public awareness of breast cancer.

Makabayan congresswomen Gabriela Women's Party Representative Arlene Brosas, Kabataan Representative Sarah Elago, and ACT Teachers Representative France Castro talked about the various problems that continue to plague female laborers. They also called for the end of labor contractualization. (INFOGRAPHIC: Where do women work?)

Last to deliver her speech was Deputy Speaker Pia Cayetano, who focused on how crucial it is for women to have access to family planning methods. (READ: Duterte signs EO ensuring support for family planning)

The House also invited Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina, who witnessed firsthand as the lawmakers agreed to adopt House Resolution Number 816, which congratulated her "for outstanding representation and [for] being a source of pride for Filipinos throughout the world."

Pasay City Representative Emi Calixto-Rubiano, author of the approved House resolution, delivered a privilege speech and introduced Medina before the plenary.

Medina also paid courtesy calls on Alvarez and Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas.

– Rappler.com