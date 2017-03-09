Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez thanks the Philippine Navy for accepting him into their ranks

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez has a new title up his sleeve: a commander at the Philippine Navy (PN).

The PN conferred the rank to the Davao del Norte 1st District representative in a ceremony held at their headquarters in Manila on Tuesday, March 7.

A commander in the PN is equivalent to the rank of lieutenant colonel, which is conferred to members of the House of Representatives who decide to join the reserve force of the military.

The donning of ranks ceremony for Alvarez was presided over by PN vice commander Rear Admiral Rafael Mariano. Alvarez also received military honors.

In a statement sent to reporters, Alvarez thanked the PN and vowed to do his duties as one of its commanders. He is the first member of the 17th Congress to join the reserve force.

The Speaker also urged the PN to support President Rodrigo Duterte. – Rappler.com