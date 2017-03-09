When the President's Congress allies meet him in Malacañang on the eve of Perfecto Yasay Jr's confirmation hearing, they prepare him for the inevitable

On the eve of Perfecto Yasay Jr's ill-fated confirmation hearing, lawmakers prepared President Rodrigo Duterte for the inevitable: his friend and former dormitory room mate will not be confirmed as Foreign Secretary.

Duterte himself told reporters on Thursday, March 9, that Yasay's confirmation hearing was among the topics discussed when he met with Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III and House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez on Tuesday night.

"They also told me that the issue of Yasay is no longer – beyond talking. Cannot be saved anymore," Duterte said.

The following day, Wednesday, Yasay would face the powerful Commission on Appointments and leave the room stripped of his title as foreign secretary.

Within a few hours, the Palace announced Duterte would name an acting DFA chief the next morning.

Duterte made no mention of Yasay until Thursday afternoon during a chance interview with media.

"Yasay was taken out allegedly for lying about his citizenship. I don’t know what happened," he said.

He then recalled what he knew about the issue – that Yasay flew out of the country during the Martial Law years to escape political persecution, and resurfaced in the United States.

"After the Martial Law years, they came back. I don’t know really what happened along the way. But definitely, I can say that Yasay was there, not of his own choice to live in America, but rather, they were seeking asylum," said Duterte.

As Yasay faced the CA multiple times, Duterte never mentioned issues hounding his confirmation.

This is in stark contrast to Environment Secretary Gina Lopez, who also faces obstacles to her confirmation, and who Duterte continues to defend. – Rappler.com