These are two different matters, says Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, whose friendship with fellow Davao del Norte congressman Antonio Floirendo Jr has turned sour

They are two different issues.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said the graft complaint and House resolution he filed against his longtime friend, Davao del Norte 2nd District Representative Antonio Floirendo Jr, have nothing to do with the fight involving their respective girlfriends.

On Wednesday, March 29, radio broadcaster Noli de Castro asked Alvarez: “So parang sinabi 'nyo na, okay, may away ang mga babae namin, pero iba namang kuwestiyon ito, parang ganoon?” (So it's like you're saying, "Our girlfriends had a fight, but this is a different matter"?)

“Opo, opo. Tingnan natin nang hiwalay,” said Alvarez. (Yes, yes. Let's look at them as two different matters.)

“Ang sa akin naman ay iyong tsismis na iyan, hindi po kikita ang bansa diyan. Kailangan po tumutok tayo doon mismo sa kontrata ng Tadeco na ipinasok ng gobyerno,” he added. (For me, this rumor will not be beneficial to the country. We need to focus on the contract that Tadeco entered into with the government.)

Alvarez, the representative of Davao del Norte 1st district, wants lawmakers to probe the allegedly anomalous joint venture agreement between the Bureau of Corrections and the Tagum Agricultural Development Corporation (Tadeco) owned by Floirendo.

The Speaker also filed a graft complaint against his longtime friend before the Office of the Ombudsman for having "business interest" in government while serving as an elected official.

Alvarez filed these amid rumors that Floirendo is plotting to oust him as Speaker and get Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo to hold the reins at the House. (READ: Floirendo denies Speaker Alvarez's ouster)

And the root of this political feud between the Davaoeño lawmakers?

House sources said Alvarez and Floirendo’s respective girlfriends supposedly fought in October 2016 when the lawmakers brought them to Bacolod City. At the time, President Rodrigo Duterte was attending the Masskara Festival.

Floirendo has long been estranged from his wife, Miss Universe 1973 Margarita “Margie” Moran.

Alvarez, meanwhile, is married to Emelita, with whom he has 4 children. Emelita Alvarez is the current president of the Congressional Spouses Foundation Incorporated.

Floirendo said he has reached out to Alvarez, but the latter refused to talk to him. – Rappler.com