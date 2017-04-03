Vice President Leni Robredo, who is facing impeachment threats, says the good news 'came just at the right time'

While the dirty world of politics is proving quite rough for Vice President Leni Robredo, she has her family as a source of happiness.

Robredo shared her "proud mom" moment on Facebook, as she posted about daughter Aika's acceptance to Harvard University and the University of Oxford.

Aika, or Jessica Marie, is the eldest daughter of the Vice President and the late interior secretary Jesse Robredo.

"Please allow me to be a proud parent again. Received a little bit of good news one after another. Aika got accepted for the Masters Degree programs she was applying for at both Harvard and Oxford, her two top choices," Robredo said on Facebook on Monday, April 3.

The 29-year-old Aika was accepted into Oxford's Master of Public Policy program. She also got into the Mid-Career Master in Public Administration program of Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government as an Edward S. Mason Fellow – just like her father. The late interior secretary graduated from Harvard in 1999.

Aika, who graduated from the Ateneo de Manila University in 2008, will push through with further studies abroad if her scholarship applications are granted.

The Vice President, who is facing impeachment threats, said the good news "came just at the right time."

"This brings to mind our celebrated milestones in the past. Jesse's TOYM (Ten Outstanding Young Men), TOYP (Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World), Ramon Magsaysay Awards, his acceptance to Harvard, etc. all came at the heels of difficult circumstances. And then this. Another lesson in faith. God is truly just," she wrote on Facebook.

Supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte have been calling for Robredo's ouster. On Sunday, April 2, some 4,500 Duterte supporters attended an anti-Robredo rally, where they criticized the Vice President for opposing the war on drugs. – Rappler.com