The Commander-in-Chief tries out the uniform given to him by the Philippine Army during their anniversary

For his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña, President Rodrigo Duterte showed up ready for battle as he tried on the Philippine Army uniform given to him as a token.

Avanceña's profile photo on Facebook shows her posing with Duterte who is in full battle dress attire, with the top of his camouflage uniform bearing his name and the title, Commander-in-Chief.

They appear to be in Bahay Pangarap, the President's residence when he is in Manila. The photo was likely taken after his official events on Tuesday, April 4.

It was only that afternoon when the uniform was given to him in a box by Philippine Army chief Lieutenant General Glorioso Miranda during the 120th founding anniversary of the Philippine Army where Duterte was the guest of honor.

Miranda also handed him a canteen cup. Both the uniform and cup are meant to be symbols of gratitude and appreciation from the army to the Chief Executive, who is Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

In the photo with Avanceña, Duterte has already made the uniform his own: like in the case of his barong and checkered tops, its sleeves have been rolled up.

Last December, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also surprised reporters when he wore the new army uniform during Duterte's visit to Butig town in Lanao del Sur. – Rappler.com