Duterte recalls in jest how Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada called him 'low class' during the 2016 national elections

Before attending the 80th birthday of Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, President Rodrigo Duterte made a naughty joke.

During a speech on Wednesday night, April 19, in Pasay City, Duterte recalled how Estrada, a deposed Philippine president, scorned him during the 2016 national elections. He followed this up with a threat made in jest: That he might just send Estrada back to prison.

Duterte, adept at impersonations, mimicked how Estrada criticized him for "copying" his messaging style but lacked his "finesse."

"Si Erap naghihintay na ang buang, birthday niya ngayon eh. Sabi niya punta ka na ha. Tapos sabi, 'Wala 'yan, si Duterte, wala 'yan, low class,'" said the President, in front of an audience of actors, film makers, government officials, and media.

"Ano ha? Balik kita sa kulungan! (What now? I'll send you back to jail!)" he joked, drawing laughter from his audience.

Right after his speech, he went straight to Estrada's birthday party at the Manila Hotel. The President joined Estrada's other high-profile guests, including former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, former first lady Imelda Marcos, former vice president Jejomar Binay, and former senators Juan Ponce Enrile and Ferdinand Marcos Jr.



One other time Duterte and Estrada saw each other in a private event was during the reception for the baptism of the President's grandson, Stonefish Carpio, last March.

Mayor Estrada was picked to be one of Stonefish's baptismal godfathers. – Rappler.com