Vice President Leni Robredo stays at home with her family on her 52nd birthday

It's a quiet Sunday for Vice President Leni Robredo as she spent her first birthday as the country's second top official by just staying at home.

"The Vice President is going to spend her birthday with her family today at home in Quezon City," said a statement by the Office of the Vice President.

Born April 23, 1965 in Naga, Camarines Sur, the Vice President is now 52 years old.

Robredo was greeted with warm messages by her daughters, staff, supporters, and fellow Liberal Party members.

In an Instagram post, her second eldest daughter Tricia Robredo wrote: "Happy you get to sleep in today! Hehe hbd, @lenirobredo. Labs na labs."

Her youngest daughter Jillian Robredo also called her "superwoman."

Happy birthday to my superwoman I love you, Mama @lenirobredo pic.twitter.com/sF5kBUKK3b — Jillian Robredo (@jillrobredo) April 23, 2017

Happy birthday, VP @lenirobredo! Thank you for being a source of light to me and many others. Pls try to rest and enjoy your day too. pic.twitter.com/Vau6UXQ8Gw — Georgina Hernandez (@OVPspox) April 23, 2017

Maligayang kaarawan sa ating Vice President @lenirobredo!



Salamat sa sakripisyo at serbisyo. pic.twitter.com/8CPnFF2qaq — Kiko Pangilinan (@kikopangilinan) April 23, 2017

Even detained Senator Leila de Lima greeted Robredo. Part of her handwritten note reads: "On behalf of the Filipino people, I thank you for tirelessly working on your advocacies and serving the country, for standing firm in your principles, and living with compassion and respect for human rights."

Birthday message of Sen. Leila de Lima to VP Leni Robredo.https://t.co/JkHjHWDAjx pic.twitter.com/C8nvJREHJw — Leila de Lima (@AttyLeila) April 23, 2017

In Naga City, a group of female supporters also threw a surprise birthday party for the Vice President last Friday, April 21.

