It also has too many canisters of insecticide, batteries, and other overstocked supplies, worth a total of around P1.4 million

Published 9:45 PM, July 03, 2017

For the next couple of months, the Senate won't find itself in short supply of toilet paper. In fact, there's enough supply to last half a year.

According to the Commission on Audit (COA), the Senate had overstocked around P1.4 million worth of supplies – including toilet paper, insecticide, and batteries.

In its report released last July 1, state auditors found that the Senate had more than 6 months' oversupply of toilet paper, and at least two years' supply of insecticide spray.

At the start of 2016, the Senate had 8,184 toilet paper rolls in stock. An additional 12,672 was bought over the year, bringing the total to 20,856.

With average monthly usage at just around 1,040 rolls, the Senate was left with 9,512 rolls in the stockroom during its yearend inventory.

Aside from an oversupply of toilet paper, the Senate also had 564 pressurized canisters of insecticide; 38,365 envelopes; 15,023 markers; and 7,606 AA-size batteries.

The Senate currently uses around 288 batteries every 3 months. With this oversupply of batteries, auditors estimate that the Senate can use its stock for the next 6 and a half years, unless the batteries turn bad before then.

COA said the budget, limited space, and expiry period of items should have been taken into consideration in the purchase of supplies.

"Wastage of government assets from overstocking and obsolescence of inventories could have been prevented had procurement of supplies and materials been properly planned and periodic assessment of inventory movements been undertaken to ascertain the required quantity of items for stocking," state auditors said.

Aside from overstocking supplies, the Senate also has 133 items worth about P1.68 million which COA found to be obsolete or dormant.

These include toners and ribbons for printer models that are no longer working or were replaced by new ones.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, in a message to reporters, said he'll look into the overstocking.

"Will look into that ASAP. We should not waste money and resources. Will get more details first," Pimentel said. "Also I will find out who made the decisions which allowed this overstocking." – Rappler.com