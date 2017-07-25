Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos says Juan Ponce Enrile and her brother Bongbong Marcos, both former senators, are similar

Published 6:30 PM, July 25, 2017

In 1986, then-defense minister Juan Ponce Enrile was a key figure in the revolt against the dictator Ferdinand Marcos. But 31 years later, Enrile is helping the daughter of the late strongman.

Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos brought out the big guns and got Enrile as her legal counsel as she faced the House committee on good government and public accountability on Tuesday, July 25. (READ: Imee Marcos apologizes to House, Aquino over P100-M bribe claim)

Her political rival, Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative and House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas, had initiated the probe into Marcos' alleged misuse of P66.45 million in tobacco funds to purchase motor vehicles.

Marcos, however, managed to testify without being cited in contempt and getting detained by the committee. The 6 other local officials previously detained by the House were finally released as well.

"Nagpapasalamat din ako kay [former] Senate president Enrile sa kanyang tulong. Palibhasa beterano siya sa mga gulong ganito!" said a laughing Marcos.

(I also thank former Senate president Enrile for his help. He's a veteran in this kind of mayhem!)

The governor even added that she is willing to attend future hearings if she is going to be invited. Enrile, who supported the hero's burial for the elder Marcos, said he would accompany the governor again if needed.

"Ang ganda ng escort service ko! (I have a cool escort service!)" quipped Marcos.

But asked what prompted Enrile to help the governor even if he had helped oust her father, the former Senate president only said: "Alam mo, wala akong ginagawa ngayon eh (You know, I'm not doing anything now)."

"Pareho sila ni Bongbong – jobless – kaya madaling kaladkarin (He and Bongbong are the same – both jobless – so it's easy to drag them around)," Marcos chimed in, referring to her brother, former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

It seems the hatchet has long been buried here. – Rappler.com