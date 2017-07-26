Will the cop linked to the killing of a detained mayor eventually be promoted to senior superintendent?

Will it be Senior Superintendent Marvin Marcos soon?

The controversial police officer accused of planning the killing of a suspected drug personality in the guise of a legitimate operation may just be promoted to senior superintendent, a senior commissioned post. He is currently a superintendent and chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Region 12.

During a Senate hearing into the killing of Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr, Senator Panfilo Lacson – himself a former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) – asked if Marcos' current post would eventually pave the way for a promotion. PNP officials confirmed that the post is an "entry position" that could pave the way for promotion, as long as Marcos is not disqualified.

In the PNP, officers must meet several requirements before they can be considered for promotion, including time-in-grade or an officer's experience as well as further schooling.

According to Director Rene Aspera, chief of the PNP Directorate for Personnel and Records Management, Marcos has already met the experience requirement for the senior post.

"The reason I mentioned that is really to preempt kung ano man ang pinaplano nila because nasa entry na. Binigyan ng entry point para ma-promote. At least I made them conscious na nakabantay pa rin ang Senate," Lacson told reporters after the hearing.

(The reason I mentioned that is really to preempt whatever they're planning because he's already holding an entry post. He was given an entry point for promotion. At least I made them conscious that the Senate is still watching.)

Marcos was CIDG Region 8 chief when his personnel launched an operation against Espinosa inside the Leyte sub-provincial jail in Baybay City, Leyte. Espinosa was killed because, according to police, he "fought back."

But the Senate, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Department of Justice (DOJ) said it was a case of murder. (READ: NBI: Mayor Espinosa's death a 'rubout')

The DOJ later changed its mind, downgrading the case to homicide. Because of this, Marcos and his men were able to post bail. They were supposed to serve suspensions and demotions, as recommended by the PNP's Internal Affairs Service (IAS).

But President Rodrigo Duterte himself said he wanted Marcos reinstated. PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa told the Senate that the President had "intimated" to him that he wanted the cops back to work because they needed more people in the field.

Since Marcos' next rank is that of senior superintendent, Duterte would be the approving authority for his promotion.

Senators – both allies and critics of the President – have expressed outrage over the case, insisting that the downgrading of the murder charges and Marcos' subsequent reassignment may promote a culture of impunity in the police force.

"Hindi po mangyayari sa akin 'yan (That will not happen under my watch), your honor. I will stop impunity," said Dela Rosa during the hearing. – Rappler.com