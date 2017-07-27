'Ikaw, Teddy, 'yung ulo mo sobrang laki,' says President Rodrigo Duterte in the middle of a rant against the Left

Published 10:45 PM, July 27, 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte again proved adept at bringing up past slights when he thinks the timing is right.

On Thursday, July 27, during a media interview, Duterte blasted former Bayan Muna representative Teddy Casiño for supposedly "arrogant" behavior years ago during a campaign event in Davao City.

Duterte ranted against the former leftist lawmaker in the middle of his tirade against the Communist Party of the Philippines.

He claimed that Casiño acted inappropriately in a campaign event Duterte held in Davao City when he was running for mayor.

Casiño, who had then been running for party representative, went onstage supposedly without asking for Duterte's permission.

"Nung nagkampanya kayo doon sa Davao, tumatakbo akong mayor, tumatakbo kayo ng mga party list. Bigla kayong dumating, umakyat kayo sa stage. Nagpermiso kayo sa akin?" said Duterte.

(When you campaigned in Davao, I was running as mayor, you were running with your party. You suddenly arrived and went up the stage. Did you ask for my permission?)

With a face that showed that the years gone by did nothing to lessen his irritation at the incident, Duterte said Casiño and his group did not even thank him for giving them stage time.

"You assumed kaibigan tayo and akyat kayo sa stage. Hindi naman kayo nagpasalamat sa speech ninyo na, 'Binigyan kami ng panahon ni Duterte na makipag-usap sa inyo,'" said Duterte.

(You assumed we were friends and you went up the stage. You didn't even thank me in your speech like, "We were given time by Duterte to speak with you.")

Duterte then called Casiño arrogant.

"Ikaw, Teddy, 'yung ulo mo sobrang laki (You, Teddy, your head is so big). That's the problem with an excess brain, it does not work at all," said the President.

"Huwag ka masyadong hambog, wala kang ipakitang ano (Don't be too arrogant, you have nothing to show for it)," said Duterte, concluding his rant.

The last time Duterte and Casiño crossed paths was during the rally outside the Batasang Pambansa Complex held during the second State of the Nation Address.

After his speech, Duterte went outside and up the stage to address the protesters, many of whom were from leftist groups.

Casiño was among the leftist leaders who showed appreciation for the gesture, saying it showed Duterte still thinks their grievances against the government are legitimate.

But in a Facebook post, Casiño also said: "I'm not so sure why Duterte did what he did... Maybe he simply wanted to explain why his government has failed so far in delivering the change he promised. He even asked us to be patient and not to rush him. But if he really listened, it's not the pace of the change but the direction of his programs and policies that leftists are questioning."

– Rappler.com