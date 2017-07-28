Hover over page elements to highlight them, then click to create an annotation.

Neil Llamanzares proposed to Senator Grace Poe on their 26th wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 27

Published 2:47 PM, July 28, 2017

Senator Grace Poe is set to become a bride again.

This, after her husband Neil Llamanzares proposed to her on Thursday, July 27. The two got married in San Juan City exactly 26 years ago – on July 27, 1991.

In a photo posted by Poe’s son, Brian, Llamanzares was seen on his knees while holding a ring in front of the senator.

“After 26 years my dad asked my mom to be his all over again. Happy 26th anniversary, papa and mama :) you guys never cease to inspire me!” Brian wrote in an Instagram caption.

In a separate post, Poe thanked Llamanzares for supporting her in good and bad times.

26 years after, I'd still choose you in many lifetimes. Thank you for the love and support. Side by side through tough times and bliss, and in the next 26 years and beyond. Happy anniversary, hon. A post shared by Grace Poe (@sengracepoe) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

“(Twenty) six years after, I’d still choose you in many lifetimes. Thank you for the love and support. Side by side through tough times and bliss, and in the next 26 years and beyond. Happy anniversary, hon,” Poe said in a caption.

Llamanzares was a former member of the United States Air Force before returning to the Philippines. He is working for San Miguel Corporation.

Llamanzares was very supportive of Poe during her presidential campaign in 2016, amid controversies hounding the senator and her family’s citizenship. (READ: A rare encounter with Grace Poe's husband)

He renounced his US citizenship before a barangay chairman in the Philippines days before the elections.

The two met at a tennis court when they were still teenagers. Two days after their 1991 wedding, the couple flew to the United States and started a family there. The couple has 3 children: Brian, 25; Hanna, 19; and Nika, 13.

On their 25th anniversary last year, the couple held a party for friends and family, in celebration of their union. – Rappler.com

