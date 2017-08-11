(UPDATED) In its latest mistake, the beleaguered PNA uses the wrong logo in its story about the Department of Labor and Employment's pay rules for holidays

Published 9:55 PM, August 11, 2017

(UPDATED) You would've clicked on the headline of a Philippine News Agency (PNA) story Friday night, August 11: DOLE – the Department of Labor and Employment – has issued rules that would govern pays on holidays in 2018.

The logo used in the thumbnail, however, was more interesting – in fact, screaming – some readers noticed it first. It's the logo of another "Dole," specifically the company that produces processed pineapples.

The PNA's latest mistake was published on its National news page at 7:56 pm Friday, and was quickly screenshot by netizens. It appeared to have been replaced by the correct logo of the labor department at around 9:45 pm.

Earlier this week, the PNA carried, at the close of the ASEAN meetings in Manila, an opinion piece supplied by Xinhua, the government news agency of China. The piece says the victory that the Philippines won before the international court at the Hague over the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) was an "ill-founded award."

PNA took down the post after being heavily criticized by internet users.

During the earlier days of the Marawi crisis, the PNA posted an update about the government troops fighting local terrorist groups in the city in Mindanao, but used a photo of soldiers in Vietnam.

'Careless act'

At 11:18 pm Friday, nearly two hours after it took down the wrong photo, the PNA published an erratum, acknowledging that "the accompanying photo was that of Dole Philippines," and using it was "a careless act on the [part of the] PNA editorial staff."

"In an effort to ensure that all stories are accompanied by a photo, the staff inadvertently attached the wrong photo rather than the logo of the Department of Labor and Employment," the statement said.

"Rest assured appropriate action is being taken in pursuit of the delivery of accurate information to our readers. Our apologies." – Rappler.com