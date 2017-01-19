Did you know that the win by the Philippines ends a 42-year wait after the last victory of Margie Moran?

MANILA, Philippines – More than 80 candidates from all over the world are in the Philippines as the country is hosting the month-long 2016 Miss Universe competition.

The coronation night is set to happen on Monday, January 30, at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena at 8 am. (READ: Miss Universe 2016: Everything you need to know about the pageant)

This is the 3rd time the pageant is happening in the Philippines. The first one was in 1974 when Spain's Amparo Muñoz was crowned while the second happened in 1994 with Sushmita Sen of India winning as Miss Universe.

In 2015, a Filipina was crowned Miss Universe again after more than 4 decades of special awards and podium finishes.

Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach won the title on December 20, (December 21 in Manila) after pageant host Steve Harvey first announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as winner. (READ: Mix-up seen 'round the universe: Host Steve Harvey announces wrong winner)

Wurtzbach’s win, nonetheless, is well-deserved after a long journey – including 3 attempts at the Binibining Pilipinas title. (READ: PH's Pia Wurtzbach wins Miss Universe 2015)

She joins the roster of beauty queens around the world. The Miss Universe 2015 title for the Philippines, meanwhile, further cements the country’s spot in international pageants. (READ: MAP: PH and the world in Big 4 beauty pageants)

But just how rich is the history of Miss Universe? Here are some interesting facts:

1. Colombia waited 58 years before winning another Miss Universe crown.

Colombia first won the Miss Universe title in 1958, when the international beauty pageant was on its 7th year only. After 58 years, it won the title again in 2014.

Country Years between Miss Universe crowns Colombia (1958 - 2014) 56 years Japan (1959 - 2007) 48 years Philippines (1973 - 2015) 42 years Australia (1972 - 2004) 32 years Finland (1952 - 1975) 23 years Canada (1982 - 2005) 23 years

The Philippines, on the other hand, had to wait for 42 years after the 1973 win of Margarita "Margie" Moran. The country first won the crown through Gloria Diaz in 1969. (READ: Margie Moran-Floirendo on Miss Universe and Janine Tugonon)

2. The United States (US) has won the most number of Miss Universe titles since the pageant’s creation in 1952.

With 8 wins, the US leads the tally of countries with the most number of Miss Universe titles.

The country – where the pageant originated – first held the crown in 1954 and lately in 2012 with Olivia Culpo. It has also won a title in every decade since the 1950s – except during the 1970s and 2000s.

The US is followed by Venezuela with 7 titles, Puerto Rico with 5, and the Philippines with 3.

Meanwhile, countries like the US, Venezuela, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Philippines, Brazil, Ukraine, France, and Australia are considered the latest “powerhouses” based on the number of podium finishes and wins in recent years.

Philippine representatives have been part of the top 10 candidates every year since 2010.

3. At 26, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach is one of the 3 oldest Miss Universe title-holders.

The latest official rules of the Miss Universe pageant say that candidates should be between 18 and 26 years old.

Based on the data available, most of the Miss Universe beauty queens were crowned at the age of 18.

Wurtzbach is one of the oldest title winners in the history of the international pageant.

She joins Brooke Lee of the US and Wendy Fitzwilliam of Trinidad & Tobago, who were both 26 when they won the Miss Universe crown in 1997 and 1998, respectively.

The youngest, meanwhile, is first-ever Miss Universe Armi Kuusela of Finland who won the title in 1952 at 17 years old. She married Filipino businessman Virgilio Hilario in 1953 after a short courtship.

4. Azerbaijan is the latest country to debut at the Miss Universe pageant.

Azerbaijan first joined the international beauty pageant in 2013, making it the youngest member.

However, a lot of countries have also debuted in the Miss Universe pageant in recent years, including Gabon and Lithuania in 2012, Kosovo in 2008, Tanzania in 2007, and Kazakhstan in 2006, among others.

The Philippines, meanwhile, joined the inaugural pageant in 1952 with Teresita Sanchez as representative. She was crowned Miss Philippines in April 1952 by then Manila mayor Arsenio Lacson.

5. The first Miss Universe to be dethroned was Miss Russia in 2002.

Russia won its first Miss Universe title through Oxana Fedorova in 2002. Her reign, however, lasted for only 4 months after she was dethroned for “failing to fulfill her duties,” the organizers said.

Miss Russia was dethroned supposedly because she was pregnant and even married, but she said she wanted to concentrate on her law studies at the time.

First runner-up Justine Pasek of Panama replaced Fedorova and was crowned Miss Universe 2002.

In 2011, Miss Universe Leila Lopes from Angola was accused of producing false documents to allow her to join the local pageant Miss Angola UK. The accusations remained unproven and she continued her reign. – Rappler.com