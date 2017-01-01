See the stories that netizens read and reacted to the most in an eventful 2016

MANILA, Philippines – It was an eventful 2016.

From a colorful election to major sports events, from live coverages to important announcements, and from showbiz headlines to viral videos, readers sought more information about these stories and expressed how it made them feel.

Let's look back at the year that was through the stories that Rappler visitors read and reacted to the most for each week of 2016.

In the visualization below, we list down the stories that had the biggest total page views in a particular week, as well as the stories that got the most votes via Rappler's Mood Meter in the same period. The top stories are then "colored" according to the corresponding dominant mood or emotion, still based on validated Mood Meter votes.

Rappler's top stories of every week of 2016 Click on the buttons to show the stories with the most views or the most mood votes on Rappler for every week of 2016.



The colors indicate the dominant mood for a particular story. Clicking on an article title will open that story in a new tab. The top stories for 12/25 - 12/31 will be displayed as soon as the data is processed.

A mix of entertainment, sports, and national stories took the spotlight in terms of weekly page views.

Topics like Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach's victory, the Pacquiao-Bradley boxing match in April, and updates on weather conditions and class suspensions later in the year made the list, along with celebrity feuds, unusual stories, and news that caught everyone by surprise.

Stories from the 2016 elections and President Rodrigo Duterte's administration were also viewed the most. In May, all eyes were on the poll results and the official canvassing of votes.

Three Rappler Indonesia stories likewise garnered enough views to place first.

In terms of mood votes, political and election stories dominated. Trace President Duterte's journey to Malacañang from the campaign trail and the presidential debates up to his election, inauguration, and his first State of the Nation Address or SONA.

Readers also reacted to Duterte's words and decisions, as well as to various events that happened in his first 6 months in office. – Rappler.com