Contrary to a post shared by anti-administration accounts, MPD chief Joel Coronel says PO3 Franklin Kho is still undergoing administrative investigation

MANILA, Philippines – Is the infamous Manila policeman who was caught on tape ramming a police vehicle through protesters during a rally back in service?

It’s a claim that spread on social media this week, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte reportedly rejected Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa’s offer to step down.

Dela Rosa has been in hot water after it was revealed recently that a Korean businessman was kidnapped by cops and, hours later, murdered inside Camp Crame, the PNP headquarters.

The Facebook page Silent No More, which is decidedly critical and even adversarial toward the current administration, posted:

“Dear Fellow Filipinos, Remember Pulis #SAGASA PO3 Franklin Kho? Well, he is back on duty with a big smile on his face! #PoliceAbuse continues because they are above the law under Katay Digong! Let's keep a close watch on the cops involved in TOKHANG FOR RANSOM! What can you say Gen. BATO?”

The post featured a screenshot of a Facebook post which showed Kho posing in front of a vehicle similar to the one he used against protesters in front of the United States Embassy in October 2017.

The post was accompanied by the following hashtags: “#BatoResign, #PoliceAbuse, #JokeBATO?, #Naduterte, #NagduDuterte, #SilentNoMorePH.”

The original Facebook post was supposedly posted on January 20 at the Manila Police District Headquarters in Ermita, Manila.



On Twitter, the account @Change_Scamming posted a similar photo and said: “Grabe po talaga ang malasakit ni Bato sa ating kapulisan mga ka-DDS! May trabaho na siya... uli! #ChangeScamming”

“Change Scamming” is a play at Duterte’s campaign slogan “Change is Coming.”

PO3 Franklin Kho still under probe

Contrary to the posts, which were either shared on retweeted close to 200 times, Kho is not back in the Manila Police District (MPD), according to police.

“PO3 Kho was transferred to [the National Capital Region Police Office] since November 2016 and is undergoing administrative investigation by [Internal Affairs Service],” Chief Inspector Joel Coronel, chief of the MPD, told Rappler in a text message.

The photo, Coronel said, was likely taken before the October dispersal in front of the embassy.

At least 9 MPD personnel, including Kho, were transferred to the NCRPO’s personnel holding and accounting unit (PHAU). The PHAU is where cops who are investigated by the PNP are typically temporarily assigned to.

Coronel clarified, however, that Kho is “not under detention” and is allowed to go to the MPD if, say, he needs to access his records. But he has also been disarmed of his MPD-issued firearms following his reassignment to the NCRPO PHAU.

Coronel said the IAS investigation into Kho’s case is likely done, but its findings have yet to be made public.

A report by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-National Capital Region earlier recommended the filing of charges against Kho and the protest leaders. – Rappler.com