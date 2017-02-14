Words people search on Dictionary.com during Valentine’s Day in the past 3 years aren’t meant just to express admiration but also describe the frustration that comes with the whole concept of love and romance

MANILA, Philippines – For a holiday that's not legally recognized, Valentine’s Day remains to be one of the most celebrated in the whole world.

The days leading to February 14 each year almost always see not just increased sales – not to mention prices – of the full-proof combo of flowers and chocolates, but also various promos that aim to draw couples and lovers who want to mark the special occasion.

Social media is also expected to be filled to the brim with sweet nothings. In 2016, there were 26.2 million tweets related to #valentines on Twitter.

For 2017, they are expecting over 31.4 million posts. The hashtags they anticipate will be widely used on what is regarded as the most romantic day of the year include: #bemine, #bemyvalentine, #candyhearts, #galentinesday, #hugsandkisses, #secretadmirer, #SinglesDay, #sweetheart, #thatslove, #valentine, #valentines, #valentinesday2017, #whoneedsavalentine, and #willyoubemyvalentine.

Every Valentine’s Day and its surrounding days, Dictionary.com and Thesaurus.com round up the words that visitors search on their websites.

For example, in 2014, the two sites reported that the word “discourage” led the list of most searched words.

The other words include:

avarice – [noun] insatiable greed for riches; inordinate, miserly desire to gain and hoard wealth.

spendthrift – [adjective] wastefully extravagant; prodigal.

grandiose – [adjective] more complicated or elaborate than necessary; overblown.

unrealistic – [adjective] not resembling or simulating real life.

charade – [noun] a blatant pretense or deception, especially something so full of pretense as to be a travesty.

Valentine's an 'expensive' day?

In 2015, the word “expenditure” was the most searched in Dictionary.com while for Thesaurus.com, most people were searching for a synonym of a little less romantic word, “nuisance.”

Here are the other words that saw a spike in searches in the two websites in 2015:

expenditure - [noun] the act of expending something, especially funds; disbursement, consumption

cupid - [noun] a similar winged being, or a representation of one, especially as symbolic of love

shallow - [adjective] lacking depth; superficial

cougar - [noun] a large tawny cat; an older woman who seeks sexual relationships with much younger men

buffoon - [noun] a person who amuses others by tricks, jokes, odd gestures and postures, etc

stingy - [adjective] reluctant to give or spend; not generous; niggardly; penurious

unrequited - [adjective] not returned or reciprocated

nuisance - [noun] an obnoxious or annoying person, thing, condition, practice, etc

amelioration - [noun] an act or instance of ameliorating or making better; the state of being made better

atone - [verb] to make up, as for errors or deficiencies

Bigger vocabulary words

Meanwhile, on Valentine’s Day 2016, only 6 words made it to the list of Dictionary.com. These are:

verve – [noun] enthusiasm or vigor, as in literary or artistic work; spirit.

sly – [adjective] playfully artful, mischievous, or roguish.

invigorate – [verb] to give vigor to; fill with life and energy; energize.

aplomb – [noun] imperturbable self-possession, poise, or assurance.

ardent – [adjective] imperturbable self-possession, poise, or assurance.

pigsney – [noun] a darling; an eye.

Based on the words mentioned above, the words people look for during Valentine’s Day aren’t really just meant to express admiration for their significant other. The most searched words also somehow describe the frustration that comes with the concept of love.

Love, after all, is not always fun and romance. – Rappler.com

What words do you think will be most searched during this year’s Valentine’s Day? Share in the comments section below!