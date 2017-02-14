Are you attracted to someone who's pulchritudinous?

MANILA, Philippines – If you grew up writing on slum books passed around in your classroom or among your neighborhood friends, it's impossible that you haven’t come across the big question: What is love?

If you go by the definitions in Merriam-Webster's dictionary, love can refer to many things. It can mean “strong affection for another arising out of kinship or personal ties,” sexual attraction, affection and tenderness felt between two people, and affection based on “admiration, benevolence, or common interests.”

Or, based on someone’s scrawny handwriting on a friend’s slum book, “love is <insert your crush’s name here>.”

No doubt that this Valentine’s season, love will definitely be defined and labeled in many ways for varied reasons.

However, as you write your love letter – to be posted online for your social media circle to see or for your lover’s eyes only via a physical letter – remember that there are many ways you can refer to the person you’re celebrating February 14 with. (READ: How to write a love letter)

It's time to get creative! What are the other words associated with a lover and the concept of romance?

Cynosure

Cynosure, in the strictest term, refers to the the northern constellation Ursa Minor. It has been known as one that serves as a guide to seafarers and travellers alike.

It is no wonder than that the usage of the word cynosure has evolved to described someone who “is a center of attraction or attention” or “strongly attracts attention by its brilliance, interest.”

Pulchritudinous

Yes, it is hard to pronounce and may take time to spell, but pulchritudinous is really just a deeper word that refers to the physical beauty of a person.

It comes from the Latin word pulchritudo which means beauty, attractiveness, and excellence.

Pigsney

Although it admittedly does not have any hint of romance, pigsney is defined by the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as “darling and a sweetheart.”

This unlikely term of endearment comes from the Middle English word piggesnye which literally means pig's eye.

Its first documented use was by English poet Geoffrey Chaucer to describe a lady in The Miller’s Tale section of his work, The Canterbury Tales:

“As brood as is the bos of a bocler.

Hir shoes were laced on hir legges hye;

She was a prymerole, a pigges-nye

For any lord to leggen in his bedde,

Or yet for any good yeman to wedde"

Inamorata

Filipinos may find this word familiar as it bears a resemblance to Ynamorata “Yna” Macaspac, the female lead character and the object of Angelo Buenavista’s affections in the popular television series “Pangako Sa 'Yo.”

Appropriately, inamorata refers to a “woman with whom one has an intimate romantic relationship.” Its masculine version is inamorato.

First used in 1651, inamorata comes from Italian word innamorata and is related to the word innamorare which means to inspire with love.

Swain

Do you have a man trying his best to catch your attention and affection? You can call him a swain.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word swain refers to a male admirer or suitor; young rustic or gallant lover.

However, its etymology may leave a bitter taste on one’s mouth as it came from Middle English word swein which means boy and servant.

Admittedly, recipients of love letters that include any of the words mentioned above could do a double take and just read with a handy dictionary by their side.

But whether you decide to use cynosure or apple of my eye, keep in mind that words matter to a certain extent only. Remember the age-old saying: Actions speak louder than words. In other words, show, don't tell. – Rappler.com