Ever wondered why the dates for Holy Week change? Check out this video!

MANILA, Philippines – Every year, Catholic Filipinos observe Holy Week. How did this practice begin? Why does it change every year? And how do they observe it?

Learn more about how we observe Holy Week by checking out the links below:

Holy Week is a moveable feast whose date is based on a practice called the computus. (READ: Why the Holy Week has no fixed dates)

From Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, here's how the Catholic faithful in the Philippines observe the Holy Week. (READ: Overview: Holy Week traditions in the Philippines)



A highlight of the observance in the Philippines is the procession of the statues and figures commemorating the Passion of Christ: (READ: The cast of characters in Holy Week processions)

Holy Week superstitions in the Philippines combine religion with some folk beliefs: (READ: Holy Week superstitions in the Philippines). – Rappler.com