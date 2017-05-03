The top 10 passers for the 2016 Bar exams come from schools outside Metro Manila led by the University of San Carlos in Cebu City

MANILA, Philippines – In the last 7 years, Manila-based universities have dominated the Bar topnotcher lists, with the law schools of Ateneo de Manila, University of the Philippines, and San Beda taking the top spots.

But for the 2016 Bar examinations, the top 10 passers came from schools outside Metro Manila. (READ: List of passers: 2016 Bar Exams)

Four of the top 10 passers are from the University of San Carlos in Cebu City, including the 2016 topnotcher, Karen Mae Calam.

Rappler takes a look at these 7 law schools, and the famous alumni who have passed through their halls.

University of San Carlos (USC)

Location: Cebu City

Founded: by the Jesuits in 1595, tracing its roots to the Colegio de San Ildefonso

Became a university in 1948

Administered by the Society of the Divine Word since 1935

Has 5 campuses in Cebu City

USC College of Law, under its School of Law and Governance

Established in 1937

Conferred in 2011 with an Award for Excellence in Legal Education by the Legal Education Board

Notable alumni include Gabriel Ingles, Executive Justice of the Court of Appeals in Cebu

Silliman University (SU)

Location: Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental

Founded: 1901, as the Silliman Institute, named after Dr Horace Silliman

Became a university in 1938

Main campus located in Dumaguete City, with a 465-hectare facility in Ticao Island, Masbate

SU College of Law

Established in 1935, with a freshman class of only 22 members

The first law graduate in 1938 was Marcos Calo, who later became congressman of Agusan

Notable alumni include Senator Lorenzo Teves and former Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeals Jesus M. Elbinias

Andres Bonifacio College

Location: Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte

Founded: by Amando Amatong in 1940, as the Andres Bonifacio Institute

Began as a small institute of 7 students and 5 faculty members

Currently offers more than 55 degree and diploma programs in the fields of law, nursing, accountancy, business, education, political science, mass communication, criminology, agriculture, and computer science, among others

University of San Agustin (USA)

Location: Iloilo City, Iloilo

Founded: by Catholic missionaries under the Order of Saint Augustine in 1904, as a preparatory school for boys

Became a university in 1953, making it the first university in Western Visayas

Has 2 campuses in Iloilo province (Iloilo City and Jaro)

USA College of Law

Established in 1939, under the rector, Fr Dolse Garcia

Classes stopped in 1941 due to World War II, with classes resuming 5 years later

Notable alumni include former Commission on Elections commissioner Resurreccion Borra, Court of Appeals Justice Mario Guariña III, Bacolod Regional Trial Court Judge Edgar Garvilles

Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU)

Location: Davao City

Founded: 1948, as the Ateneo de Davao

Became a university in 1977

One of 9 schools operated by the Society of Jesus in the country

Has 2 campuses in Davao City (Jacinto and Matina)

AdDU College of Law

Established in 1961, under the rector, Rev Hudson Mitchell SJ, with the first batch of students totalling 16

The first graduates of the law school took the Bar examinations in 1965

Notable alumni include Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process chief Jesus Dureza (10th placer in 1973 bar exams)

Northwestern University (NWU)

Location: Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

Founded: 1932, as the Northwestern Academy

Became a university in 1992

NWU College of Law

Established in 1949 with the late Judge Felix R. Domingo as the first Dean of the College.

In 1977, the law program was phased out. The school re-applied for the opening of the course following the end of the Martial Law regime.

University of Batangas

Location: Batangas City, Batangas

Founded: 1946, as the Western Philippine Colleges

Became a university in 1996

Has 5 campuses, 4 in Batangas City and 1 in Lipa City

From 48 students of the former Western Philippine Colleges, it now has almost 14,000 students

The 2016 bar exams registered a 30-year record high passing rate of 59.06%. The highest percentage of exam passers was in 1954 with 75.17%, while the lowest was in 1999 with 16.59%. – Katerina Francisco/Rappler.com