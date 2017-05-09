Here are the key moments in the legal battle between Vice President Leni Robredo and her rival in the May 2016 polls, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr

MANILA, Philippines – It's been a year since election day, and also a year since the country saw one of the most nail-biting vice presidential races to date.

Then-Camarines Sur 3rd District representative Leni Robredo, a reluctant politician thrust into the national limelight, went up against then-senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr, son and namesake of the late strongman.

Robredo won by only a slim margin. On the eve of Robredo's oath-taking, Marcos filed an election protest, claiming there was massive cheating in the polls.

Aside from dealing with the election protest, Robredo has had other challenges in her first year as vice president – she resigned from the Duterte Cabinet, faced online attacks and rumors, and is now the subject of draft impeachment complaints.

Marcos, as he insists that the vice presidency was "stolen" from him, has been visiting loyalists around the country to thank them for their support during the elections. Even out of office, the former senator updates the public about his activities on social media.

With Robredo and Marcos' legal battle far from over, the two rivals continue to cross paths. Here are the key moments in their election case:

May 6, 2016 – Marcos first floated the idea of cheating in the elections during his miting de avance in Mandaluyong City, where he questioned Robredo's topping the ABS-CBN's survey conducted by Pulse Asia. Other polls at the time showed the two were in a statistical tie.

May 10 to 11, 2016 – At around 3:40 am of May 10, Robredo grabbed the top spot from Marcos in the partial and unofficial canvassing of votes. Shortly after, Marcos' representatives called for a news conference and insinuated that Robredo and the Liberal Party rigged the elections.

The Marcos camp sustained their allegations against Robredo, saying that the transparency server of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) was tampered with, as proven by the change in the hash code. This opened debates on the infamous hash code issue and statistical explanations on Robredo's surge over Marcos.

Robredo, from the start, denied the cheating allegations. The Comelec also explained that the altered script was only due to a cosmetic change for names with "ñ" appearing with a "?".

May 20 to 24, 2016 – Marcos' representatives, former Abakada representative Jonathan dela Cruz and lawyer Amor Amorado, filed a series of complaints before the Comelec, seeking an explanation for the script change. They also filed a criminal case against Smartmatic and Comelec representatives before the Manila Prosecutor's Office for allegedly violating the cybercrime law.

May 27, 2016 – Robredo emerged winner in the official canvassing of votes, coincidentally on the birthday of her late husband, former interior secretary Jesse Robredo.

June 29, 2016 – Marcos filed an election protest versus Robredo before the Supreme Court (SC), sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET). He contested the results in 27 cities and provinces, covering 39,221 "clustered" precincts which are composed of 132,446 "established" precincts. He also sought the nullification of votes in Basilan, Maguindanao, and Lanao del Sur, where massive poll fraud allegedly occurred.

Robredo was sworn in a day after, on June 30, 2016.

July 12, 2016 – The PET ordered the Comelec to safeguard all poll materials in all 92,509 clustered precincts used in the May elections. It also directed Robredo to file her response to Marcos' election protest.

August 15, 2016 – Robredo filed her response and a counter-protest. In her response, the Vice President asked the SC to junk Marcos' protest since the change in the hash code did not affect the election results.

Her lawyers, Romulo Macalintal and Bernadette Sardillo, also argued that Marcos' camp failed to specify how the alleged cheating happened and failed to show evidence of cheating in the Mindanao provinces where he wants votes nullified.

On the same day, the Marcos camp filed a manifestation on the Comelec's proposal to strip vote-counting machines (VCMs) and laptops of election data. The former senator's camp argued that this violated the PET order to preserve election paraphernalia.

September 28, 2016 – Manila City Prosecutor Edward Togonon junked the cybercrime complaint filed by the Marcos camp over the hash code controversy. The case was dismissed for lack of merit and insufficiency of evidence.

October to November 2016 – The Comelec began returning 1,356 leased VCMs to Smartmatic on October 27 despite Marcos' earlier manifestations before the PET, opposing the move. The Comelec had told the PET on October 22 that these were unused VCMs that were given to the poll body for contingency.

The Comelec also started data stripping in its warehouse in Sta Rosa, Laguna on October 26. Data were found in these supposedly unused SD cards, prompting Marcos to ask the PET to order the Comelec to bare the SD cards' contents.

January 20, 2017 – Marcos' lawyer urged the PET to move forward with the election protest by setting a preliminary conference where issues will be simplified.

February 16, 2017 – The PET declared Marcos' protest as sufficient in form and substance, and denied Robredo's appeal to junk Marcos' protest.

February 27, 2017 – Robredo filed a motion for reconsideration on her junked appeal.

March 6, 2017 – Marcos' camp accused Robredo's lawyers of delaying the proceedings. Macalintal has since denied this, saying that they are only correcting the irregularities in Marcos' protest.

April 10, 2017 – The PET ordered Marcos to pay P66 million and Robredo P15.43 million as service fees for the contested precincts. Both were given until April 17 to settle the first installment – P36 million for Marcos and P8 million for Robredo. The second tranche – P30 million for Marcos and P7.5 million for Robredo – is due on July 14.

April 12, 2017 – Robredo's camp filed a motion, asking the PET to defer their payment until an initial recount of votes has been done in 3 provinces to be identified by Marcos. They also argued that Marcos should pay for all the precincts since he is questioning the integrity of the whole automated elections system.

April 17, 2017 – Despite the Marcos camp's earlier pronouncement that they would file a motion for reconsideration on the amount required of them, Marcos paid the first half of the service fee. He said the money was pooled from resources of friends and supporters.

April 20, 2017 – Marcos asked the SC to junk Robredo's counter-protest over non-payment of her service fee.

April 25, 2017 – The PET ordered Robredo to pay the P8-million fee on May 2. It also set the preliminary conference for Marcos' protest on June 21.

May 2, 2017 – Robredo paid the first tranche. She said she used her own money and borrowed cash from relatives.

May 5, 2017 – Robredo asked the PET to remove from its records Marcos' motion to junk her counter-protest over the issue of non-payment.

Will the case be resolved before the next elections in 2022? That's another nail-biting ending to watch out for. – Rappler.com