MANILA, Philippines – The Japanese monarchy was put in the spotlight when news broke on May 16 about Princess Mako's engagement to a commoner.

As a result, after her marriage to Kei Komuro, Princess Mako will lose her royal status.

Princess Mako – a granddaughter of Emperor Akihito – and Komuro first met when they were students at the International Christian University in Tokyo. A year later, in 2012, Komuro proposed to the princess, reported the Japan Times.

Princess Mako is currently an affiliate researcher at the University Museum of the University of Tokyo, while Komuro works for a law firm and is taking up business law in graduate school. They are both 25 years old.

Her departure also sparked a debate on whether to allow princesses born into the Imperial Family to remain in their royal roles even after marriage, to increase the number of potential male successors to Emperor Akihito.

Since 2005, two Japanese princesses have taken the same path – leaving the Imperial House to marry the love of their life.

Sayako, Princess Nori (now Sayako Kuroda)

Princess Nori (or Princess Sayako) is the youngest child and only daughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko. She was born on April 18, 1969.

After graduating from Gakushuin University in 1992, where she earned a degree in Japanese letters and literature, she became a research associate then a researcher at the Yamashina Institute for Ornithology. Kingfishers piqued the princess' interest at the institute.

On November 15, 2005, at 36 years old, she married Yoshiki Kuroda, then 40, an urban planner for the Tokyo metropolitan government.

According to reports, Kuroda was a close friend of Fumihito, Prince Akishino, her brother. The princess and Kuroda first met during childhood, went to the same university, and reacquainted later in adulthood.

Princess Noriko (now Noriko Senge)

Born on July 22, 1988, Princess Noriko is the second daughter of the late Prince Norihito – Emperor Akihito's cousin – and Princess Hisako of Takamado.

In 2011, she earned a psychology degree from Gakushuin University.

Three years later, on October 5, 2014, she married then 41-year-old Kunimaro Senge, the eldest son of the head priest of the Izumo Taisha shrine.

The couple first met in 2007, when she and her mother visited the shrine, reported the Japan Times. Their relationship blossomed through bird-watching and tree-planting. – Rappler.com

Sources: The Imperial Household Agency, various news reports