Here's what we know so far about the attack of an alleged 'lone wolf' at Resorts World Manila in Pasay City on Friday, June 2

Published 12:58 PM, June 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A lone gunman triggered panic in Pasay City past midnight on Friday, June 2, after gunshots were heard and a fire broke out at Resorts World Manila.

The SITE Intelligence Group reported that a Filipino operative of the Islamic State (ISIS) was behind the attack, but police said the "isolated" incident was not a terrorist attack. The gunman was later found dead after apparently burning and shooting himself.

Here’s the timeline of events in the shooting incident.

12:46 am: Several people are reportedly injured after gunshots are heard and fire breaks out at Resorts World Manila.

Witnesses say they saw an armed man carrying a long firearm inside the entertainment complex.

1:44 am: Fire trucks, police, and the SWAT team arrive at the scene as smoke is seen from Resorts World Manila.

1:45 am: The main gates of all 4 terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), which is just opposite Resorts World Manila, are briefly shut. The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) also heightens security inside the airport.

"We wanted to make sure that the situation will not pose a threat to our operations," MIAA general manager Ed Monreal says.

2:02 am: Resorts World Manila announces on its Twitter account that it is on lockdown due to the shooting.

2:44 am: Agence France-Presse reports that the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors terrorist organizations, said a Filipino operative of terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) was behind the attack.

3:24 am: Chief Inspector Kimberly Molitas, spokesperson of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), says police operations are ongoing, and appeals to the public not to spread unverified information.

3:45 am: MIAA reopens the main gates of NAIA terminals after 2 hours.

4:13 am: The Philippine National Police (PNP) debunks the ISIS claim, saying it is looking at a possible robbery angle.

PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa says the gunman barged into the storage room to steal casino chips. Police say the gunman stole at least P113 million worth of chips which were recovered during the chase.

5:45 am: Molitas says police have identified the gunman. She also refers to "loss of lives" due to "suffocation."

8 am: Dela Rosa says the gunman burned himself inside a hotel room on the 5th floor. He earlier told media that the gunman was “killed by our troops.”

The PNP chief says the gunman, whom he described as a “lone wolf”, used an M4 assault rifle and set fire to a gambling table. He then fires at a stock room containing gambling chips and fills a backpack with them.

National Capital Regional Police Office chief Director Oscar Albayalde says there is no indication that it was a terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, the embassies of the United States, Australia, and United Kingdom issue travel advisories, warning their nationals to exercise caution in the aftermath of the attack.

11 am: Albayalde says at least 37 people were killed in the attack, including the gunman.

12 pm: Speaking to media, Albayalde suggests the gunman may have been mentally disturbed. Asked if robbery was the motive, he also contradicts the earlier police narrative, pointing out that the gunman would have no way of encashing the casino chips.

“Actually the motivation, we really couldn’t tell the motive. But apparently he is mentally disturbed,” he says.

But he also says police cannot relate the incident to terrorism.

“That’s why we cannot relate it to terrorism because he did not shoot anybody. Wala siyang sinaktan, wala siyang binaril (He didn't hurt anyone, he didn't shoot anyone),” he adds. – with Michael Bueza / Rappler.com