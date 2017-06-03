The Philippine Chamber of Food Manufacturers Inc says the excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages in the proposed tax reform package is the highest in the world

Published 5:00 PM, June 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Included in the tax reform package proposed by the Duterte administration is an excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

When signed into law, drinks such as powedered juice, energy drinks, carbonated drinks (more commonly referred to as soft drinks), bottled iced tea, and other sugary drinks will come with a P10-per-liter tax.

This is among the provisions in the tax reform bill that have been criticized by urban poor groups and consumers. Another contentious item is the imposition of an excise tax on refined petroleum products and automobiles.

The Philippine Association of Store and Carinderia Owners (PASCO), a non-profit organization of microretailers, computed the increase in the prices of the beverages consumed by ordinary Filipinos:

Citing data from market research firm AC Nielsen, PASCO said that 80% of the consumers of these products come from low-income earners. These workers, who are earning only minimum wage, are exempted from tax under the package, but their pay still falls short of the real living wage.

The minimum wage in Metro Manila is pegged at P454 to P491 but its real value when pegged to inflation is only P361. (READ: Is it time for a national minimum wage?)

The Philippine Chamber of Food Manufacturers Inc also cited a 2016 study of the University of Asia and the Pacific, which revealed that the excise tax will be a burden to sugar and coffee farmers and sari-sari store owners.

The excise taxes were imposed to offset the effects of revenue loss as income tax rates go lower. The Department of Foreign Affairs has also argued that these are necessary to allow the current administration to build infrastructure that will attract investors.

The House of Representatives approved the measure on third and final reading Wednesday, May 31. (READ: Duterte admin's tax reform package a 'big mistake' – labor coalition)

But the Senate has yet to pass it before it reaches the President’s desk for signature. The Senate said, however, they would revise the tax reform proposal as the higher taxes would affect the poor. – graphics by Alejandro Edoria / Rappler.com