Published 10:34 AM, June 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler compiles all documents relating to President Rodrigo Duterte's martial law declaration in Mindanao.

This page will be updated every time the government releases a new document. The most recent document appears first. Scroll down this page to see older files.

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23 from Moscow, Russia after being told of clashes between terrorists and government troops in Marawi City.

In this page are: Arrest Order No. 2, Arrest Order No. 1, General Order No. 1, President Duterte's report to Congress, Proclamation No. 216.

The documents may be downloaded by clicking the downward-pointing arrow on the lower right of each document window.

Arrest Order No. 2

Arrest Order No. 1

General Order No. 1

President Duterte's report to Congress

Proclamation No. 216

– Rappler.com