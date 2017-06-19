The JBC starts interviews on Monday, June 19, for candidates vying for the post of Supreme Court Justice Bienvenido Reyes, who will retire on July 6

Published 8:27 AM, June 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) is set to interview candidates for the post to be vacated by Supreme Court (SC) Justice Bienvenido Reyes, who is set to retire on July 6.

The JBC is tasked to vet the applicants and submit a shortlist to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Here’s a quick profile of the 12 candidates who will face the public interviews on Monday, June 19.

Jose Midas P. Marquez

Current SC court administrator

Former chief, SC public information office

Nominated by the Philippine Judges Association

Earned BA Economics degree in 1987, and Juris Doctor degree in 1993 from the Ateneo de Manila University. Admitted to the Bar in 1994.

Started career in SC in 1991 as a summer apprentice doing legal research in office of one associate justice while still a student, then became regular law clerk of several SC justices

Apolinario D. Bruselas Jr

Court of Appeals justice and chairperson, 13th Division

Law degree from the University of the Philippines

Prior to his appointment to the CA in 2005, he used to work at the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Quezon City regional trial court

He was nominated in 2013 as candidate for the Sandiganbayan presiding justice vacancy, but lost to Amparo Cabotaje-Tang

Previously shortlisted for a vacancy in the Supreme Court thrice – in 2011, 2014, and 2016

Earned an award for Judicial Excellence in 2003

Rosmari D. Carandang

Court of Appeals justice and chairperson, 3rd Division

Law degree from the University of the Philippines

Placed 9th in the 1975 Bar examination

Was nominated for a vacancy in the Supreme Court 4 times – in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2016 – but lost on all occasions

Previously served as a Manila regional trial court judge

Became a subject of a complaint in 2008 and was alleged to have asked for money before she ruled in favor of the complainant in a case

Stephen C. Cruz

Court of Appeals justice and senior member, 4th Division

Law degree from Ateneo Law School

Previously served as a presidential staff legal officer and lawyer for various major corporations

Before his appointment to the CA in 2006, he was presiding judge of the Lucena City Branch 60 regional trial court

Earned the Quezon Gintong Medalya Ng Karangalan in 2008

Penned the 2015 resolution that asked Senator Antonio Trillanes IV to comment on the contempt charge filed by ousted Makati mayor Jejomar Erwin Binay Jr

Ramon M. Bato, Jr.

Court of Appeals justice and chairperson, 11th Division

Law degree from Silliman University

Before his appointment to the CA in 2004, he was a court attorney at the SC, a municipal trial court judge in Imus, Cavite; and a regional trial court judge in Dumaguete City

Co-founded and organized the Supreme Court Assembly of Lawyer-Employees and was elected its first Vice-President and later president in 1991

Became a subject of a complaint in 2008, where he was accused of "illegal, scandalous and anomalous" conduct in handling a case. The SC dismissed the complaint.

Wrote the decision dismissing the double murder case against then-police chief Panfilo Lacson over the 2000 killings Dacer-Corbito killings

Applied for SC post in 2011, but was unsuccessful

Andres B. Reyes Jr.

Court of Appeals presiding justice and chairperson, 1st Division

Law degree from the Ateneo de Manila University

Also holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the Philippine Women's University

After law school, he worked at the Office of the Ombudsman

Appointed judge of Metropolitan Trial Court in Makati in 1987, and judge of Metropolitan Trial Court in San Mateo, Rizal in 1990

Appointed as CA associate justice in 1999, and promoted to presiding justice in 2010

Was nominated for a vacancy in the SC in 2014 and 2016, but lost

Grandson of former SC justice Alex Reyes, and son of former CA presiding justice Andres Reyes Sr

Jose C. Reyes Jr.

Court of Appeals justice and chairperson, 4th Division

Law degree from San Beda College

Appointed to the CA in 2003

Before CA, he worked as a Metropolitan Trial Court judge in Pasig and Regional Trial Court judge in Rizal

Was a candidate for a vacancy in the SC in 2012, 2014, and 2016, but lost on all occasions

Accused by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV of accepting a bribe just to stop the suspension of former Makati City mayor Jejomar Erwin Binay Jr

Ramon Paul L. Hernando

Court of Appeals justice and junior member, 3rd Division

Law degree from San Beda College of Law

Before his appointment to the CA in 2010, he was a trial court judge for nearly 7 years

Previously served as a state prosecutor with the Department of Justice for 5 years

Taught commercial law, civil law, and remedial law in several law schools

Applied for a vacancy in the SC in 2014

Four other candidates are also vying for the post, but they will no longer be interviewed as their previous interviews are still valid:

Rowena M. Apao-Adlawan

Pasig regional trial court judge

Previously served as Davao Regional Trial Court Branch 13 judge

Was interviewed in November 2016 for the post to be vacated by retired SC justice Jose Perez

Japar B. Dimaampao

Court of Appeals justice and chairperson, 7th Division

Law degree from University of the East College of Law

Law professor specializing in commercial law and taxation

Applied for SC post in 2016, and during his interviews, he vowed to enrich jurisprudence on sharia laws

Amy C. Lazaro-Javier

Court of Appeals justice and senior member, 8th Division

Law degree from University of Sto Tomas

Joined the Office of the Solicitor General in 1983 as trial attorney, and later became Assistant Solicitor General in 1994

Appointed to the CA in 2007

Rita Linda S. Ventura-Jimeno

Vice dean of Centro Escolar University law school

Law degree from University of the Philippines

Managing partner of Jimeno Cope & David Law Offices

Specializes in family law and is an arbitrator and a Supreme Court-accredited mediator

Was the first Filipino to be elected as director in the International Criminal Bar

Was the second female president of the Philippine Bar Association

After appointing Reyes' replacement, Duterte is also set to appoint another SC justice soon to replace Justice Jose Mendoza, who will retire on August 13.

The President will also get to appoint 8 more justices within his term. – with earlier reports from Rey Santos Jr and Jee Geronimo / Rappler.com