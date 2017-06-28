From the Cabinet to the courts, many of the President's schoolmates and classmates have been appointed to key government positions

MANILA, Philippines – Not only is President Rodrigo Duterte the first Mindanaoan to be elected to the nation's top post, he is also the first graduate from San Beda College to achieve such a feat.

Duterte earned his law degree from the Benedictine-run institution in 1972.

Since his election, many of Duterte's fellow schoolmates and classmates have been appointed to key positions in his administration.

For instance, 4 secretaries in his Cabinet are from San Beda. In speeches, Duterte described them as bright and brilliant people.

His first two appointees to the Supreme Court and to the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan are also Bedans.

Here's a gallery of San Beda alumni appointed by President Duterte to various government posts. You can filter the list per category by clicking on the buttons below.

(NWPC website) Federico Abuan Jr

Assistant secretary,

Department of Labor & Employment

Law, 1977 (PCGG website) John Agbayani

Commissioner,

Presidential Commission on Good Government

Law, 1978 (Rappler photo) Vitaliano Aguirre II

Secretary,

Department of Justice

Law, 1971 (Twitter account) Adnan Alonto

Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Yemen

Law, 1985 (SSS website) Arthur Amansec

Commissioner,

Social Security Commission

Law, 1972 (Facebook account) Emilio Aquino

Commissioner,

Securities and Exchange Commission

Law, 1992 (IACAT-News DOJ FB page) Erickson Balmes

Undersecretary,

Department of Justice

Law, 2000 (SRA Facebook page) Roland Beltran

Board member (miller's representative),

Sugar Regulatory Administration

Law, 1989 (SBLAA testimonial dinner program) Rudolfo Bernardez IV

Representative, Luzon dairy cooperatives,

National Dairy Authority

Law, 1986-87 (PCGG website) Rey Bulay

Commissioner,

Presidential Commission on Good Government

Law, 2001 (Añover Law website) Antonio Cablitas

Presidential adviser on investments

Law, 1972 (CICC Facebook page) Carlos Mayorico Caliwara

Assistant secretary,

Department of Information & Communications Technology

Law, 1987 (Packaging Inst. of Phils. FB) Raul Canon Jr

Assistant secretary,

Department of Transportation

Law, 2010 (Duterte Law '72 classmates website) Bienvenido Chy

General manager and CEO,

Philippine Retirement Authority

Law, 1972 (PNOC website) Marvel Chiu Clavecilla

Director,

Philippine National Oil Company

Law, 1972 (LeAnne Jazul/Rappler) Lanee Cui-David

Deputy commissioner,

Bureau of Internal Revenue

Law, 1989-94 (BuCor website) Benjamin de los Santos

Director general,

Bureau of Corrections

Law, 1978 (PICC Facebook page) Garry de Guzman

Undersecretary,

Department of Transportation

Law, 1994 (SSS website) Emmanuel Dooc

President and CEO,

Social Security System

Law, 1979 (SSS website) Gonzalo Duque

Commissioner,

Social Security Commission

Law, 1976 (DILG Facebook page) Ricojudge Janvier Echiverri

Assistant secretary,

Department of the Interior and Local Government

Philosophy (c/o SBCAA) Bernelito Fernandez

Associate Justice,

Sandiganbayan

Law, 1980 (Insurance Comm. website) Dennis Funa

Commissioner,

Insurance Commission

Law, 1990 (SBLAA testimonial dinner program) John Paul Ganalon

General counsel,

Governance Commission for GOCCs

Law, 2007 (GenSan Coun. Bagonoc FB) Rogelio Garcia

Director,

Development Bank of the Philippines

Law, 1971 (Bureau of Customs PH FB) Ma. Rhea Gregorio

District collector,

Port of Manila, Bureau of Customs

Law, 2005 (JBC website) Toribio Ilao Jr

Member,

Judicial and Bar Council

Law, 1972 (N.Samar Prov'l Board Google album) Teodoro Jumamil

Director,

Development Bank of the Philippines

Law, 1978 (Vernise Tantuco/Rappler) Rudolf Philip Jurado

Government Corporate Counsel

Law, 1985-87 (Phil. Competition Comm. FB) Antonio Kho Jr

Undersecretary,

Department of Justice

Law, 1991 (SBMA website) Tomas Lahom III

Director,

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority

Law, 1985 (PAGCOR website) Alfredo C. Lim

President and COO,

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation

Law, 1976 (Facebook) Abdullah Mamao

Presidential adviser on OFWs

Law, 1972 (DTI-EMB Facebook page) Vincent Philip Maronilla

District collector,

Manila International Container Port, Bureau of Customs

Law, 1999-2000 (SC website) Samuel Martires

Associate Justice,

Supreme Court

Law, 1975 Raymund Mecate

Undersecretary,

Department of Justice

Law, 1992 (Richard Madelo/Presidential Photo) Salvador Medialdea

Executive Secretary,

Law, 1976 (LinkedIn account) Leah Merida-Quiambao

Assistant secretary,

Department of Transportation

Law, 2006 (GAB website) Abraham Kahlil Mitra

Chairman,

Games and Amusement Board

BSC-Management, 1991 (DOJ website) Reynante Orceo

Undersecretary,

Department of Justice

Law, 1992-94 (Feria Law website) George Ortha II

Assistant secretary,

Department of Justice

Law, 2002 (Treston Int'l College FB page) Lorifer Pahimna

Associate Justice,

Sandiganbayan

Law, 1986 (Upsilon Sigma Phi FB page) Jesus Melchor Quitain

Undersecretary,

Office of the President

Law, 1970 (LinkedIn account) John Carlo Gil Sadian

Director IV,

Office of the President

Law, 2011 (Globe Telecom photo) Rodolfo Salalima

Secretary,

Department of Information & Communications Technology

Law, 1973 (Rappler) Rene Sarmiento

Member,

Government Peace Negotiating Panel

Political Science, 1974 (PMDC website) Alberto Sipaco Jr

Chairman and CEO,

Philippine Mining Development Corporation

Law, 1971 (PDIC website) Reynaldo Tansioco

Director,

Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation

Law, 1972 (SC website) Noel Tijam

Associate Justice,

Supreme Court

Law, 1971 (Martin San Diego/Rappler) Arthur Tugade

Secretary,

Department of Transportation

Law, 1971 (NTA Facebook page) Mel John Verzosa

Deputy administrator,

National Tobacco Administration

Law, 2010 (Facebook account) Reinier Paul Yebra

Undersecretary,

Department of Transportation

Law; 2009 Bar topnotcher

Some of the officials above are also members of the Lex Talionis Fraternitas, a fraternity founded at the San Beda College of Law in 1969. Duterte, Alberto Sipaco Jr, and Joel Babista established a chapter of Lex Talionis in Ateneo de Davao University in 1974.

Other Bedans in gov't

Two other Supreme Court associate justices, appointed by Duterte's predecessors, also graduated from San Beda: Justices Bienvenido Reyes and Jose Catral Mendoza. Both will retire this year – Reyes on July 6 and Mendoza on August 13.

According to the San Beda Law Alumni Association, Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega – likewise a San Beda alumna – was appointed by President Benigno Aquino III in January 2016.

Jose Arturo Garcia, also a Bedan, was appointed by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danilo Lim as OIC assistant general manager for planning.

Meanwhile, Bedans Arthel Caronongan (Law, 1986) and Alberto Regino Jr (Law, 1997) serve as the chiefs of staff to the chairman and president, respectively, of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

On the other hand, in Duterte's first year, a few Bedans were fired or have resigned due to controversy.

Duterte sacked ex-immigration deputy commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles for their alleged involvement in an extortion try on gaming tycoon Jack Lam.

Meanwhile, Transportation Undersecretary and Government Corporate Counsel Raoul Creencia reportedly resigned shortly after his name was included among those whom House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said had "conflicts of interest" while serving in government. – Rappler.com