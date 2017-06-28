GALLERY: Who are Duterte's San Beda appointees to gov't?
MANILA, Philippines – Not only is President Rodrigo Duterte the first Mindanaoan to be elected to the nation's top post, he is also the first graduate from San Beda College to achieve such a feat.
Duterte earned his law degree from the Benedictine-run institution in 1972.
Since his election, many of Duterte's fellow schoolmates and classmates have been appointed to key positions in his administration.
For instance, 4 secretaries in his Cabinet are from San Beda. In speeches, Duterte described them as bright and brilliant people.
His first two appointees to the Supreme Court and to the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan are also Bedans.
Here's a gallery of San Beda alumni appointed by President Duterte to various government posts. You can filter the list per category by clicking on the buttons below.
Federico Abuan Jr
Assistant secretary,
Department of Labor & Employment
Law, 1977
John Agbayani
Commissioner,
Presidential Commission on Good Government
Law, 1978
Vitaliano Aguirre II
Secretary,
Department of Justice
Law, 1971
Adnan Alonto
Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Yemen
Law, 1985
Arthur Amansec
Commissioner,
Social Security Commission
Law, 1972
Emilio Aquino
Commissioner,
Securities and Exchange Commission
Law, 1992
Erickson Balmes
Undersecretary,
Department of Justice
Law, 2000
Roland Beltran
Board member (miller's representative),
Sugar Regulatory Administration
Law, 1989
Rudolfo Bernardez IV
Representative, Luzon dairy cooperatives,
National Dairy Authority
Law, 1986-87
Rey Bulay
Commissioner,
Presidential Commission on Good Government
Law, 2001
Antonio Cablitas
Presidential adviser on investments
Law, 1972
Carlos Mayorico Caliwara
Assistant secretary,
Department of Information & Communications Technology
Law, 1987
Raul Canon Jr
Assistant secretary,
Department of Transportation
Law, 2010
Bienvenido Chy
General manager and CEO,
Philippine Retirement Authority
Law, 1972
Marvel Chiu Clavecilla
Director,
Philippine National Oil Company
Law, 1972
Lanee Cui-David
Deputy commissioner,
Bureau of Internal Revenue
Law, 1989-94
Benjamin de los Santos
Director general,
Bureau of Corrections
Law, 1978
Garry de Guzman
Undersecretary,
Department of Transportation
Law, 1994
Emmanuel Dooc
President and CEO,
Social Security System
Law, 1979
Gonzalo Duque
Commissioner,
Social Security Commission
Law, 1976
Ricojudge Janvier Echiverri
Assistant secretary,
Department of the Interior and Local Government
Philosophy
Bernelito Fernandez
Associate Justice,
Sandiganbayan
Law, 1980
Dennis Funa
Commissioner,
Insurance Commission
Law, 1990
John Paul Ganalon
General counsel,
Governance Commission for GOCCs
Law, 2007
Rogelio Garcia
Director,
Development Bank of the Philippines
Law, 1971
Ma. Rhea Gregorio
District collector,
Port of Manila, Bureau of Customs
Law, 2005
Toribio Ilao Jr
Member,
Judicial and Bar Council
Law, 1972
Teodoro Jumamil
Director,
Development Bank of the Philippines
Law, 1978
Rudolf Philip Jurado
Government Corporate Counsel
Law, 1985-87
Antonio Kho Jr
Undersecretary,
Department of Justice
Law, 1991
Tomas Lahom III
Director,
Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority
Law, 1985
Alfredo C. Lim
President and COO,
Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation
Law, 1976
Abdullah Mamao
Presidential adviser on OFWs
Law, 1972
Vincent Philip Maronilla
District collector,
Manila International Container Port, Bureau of Customs
Law, 1999-2000
Samuel Martires
Associate Justice,
Supreme Court
Law, 1975
Raymund Mecate
Undersecretary,
Department of Justice
Law, 1992
Salvador Medialdea
Executive Secretary,
Law, 1976
Leah Merida-Quiambao
Assistant secretary,
Department of Transportation
Law, 2006
Abraham Kahlil Mitra
Chairman,
Games and Amusement Board
BSC-Management, 1991
Reynante Orceo
Undersecretary,
Department of Justice
Law, 1992-94
George Ortha II
Assistant secretary,
Department of Justice
Law, 2002
Lorifer Pahimna
Associate Justice,
Sandiganbayan
Law, 1986
Jesus Melchor Quitain
Undersecretary,
Office of the President
Law, 1970
John Carlo Gil Sadian
Director IV,
Office of the President
Law, 2011
Rodolfo Salalima
Secretary,
Department of Information & Communications Technology
Law, 1973
Rene Sarmiento
Member,
Government Peace Negotiating Panel
Political Science, 1974
Alberto Sipaco Jr
Chairman and CEO,
Philippine Mining Development Corporation
Law, 1971
Reynaldo Tansioco
Director,
Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation
Law, 1972
Noel Tijam
Associate Justice,
Supreme Court
Law, 1971
Arthur Tugade
Secretary,
Department of Transportation
Law, 1971
Mel John Verzosa
Deputy administrator,
National Tobacco Administration
Law, 2010
Reinier Paul Yebra
Undersecretary,
Department of Transportation
Law; 2009 Bar topnotcher
Some of the officials above are also members of the Lex Talionis Fraternitas, a fraternity founded at the San Beda College of Law in 1969. Duterte, Alberto Sipaco Jr, and Joel Babista established a chapter of Lex Talionis in Ateneo de Davao University in 1974.
Other Bedans in gov't
Two other Supreme Court associate justices, appointed by Duterte's predecessors, also graduated from San Beda: Justices Bienvenido Reyes and Jose Catral Mendoza. Both will retire this year – Reyes on July 6 and Mendoza on August 13.
According to the San Beda Law Alumni Association, Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega – likewise a San Beda alumna – was appointed by President Benigno Aquino III in January 2016.
Jose Arturo Garcia, also a Bedan, was appointed by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danilo Lim as OIC assistant general manager for planning.
Meanwhile, Bedans Arthel Caronongan (Law, 1986) and Alberto Regino Jr (Law, 1997) serve as the chiefs of staff to the chairman and president, respectively, of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).
On the other hand, in Duterte's first year, a few Bedans were fired or have resigned due to controversy.
Duterte sacked ex-immigration deputy commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles for their alleged involvement in an extortion try on gaming tycoon Jack Lam.
Meanwhile, Transportation Undersecretary and Government Corporate Counsel Raoul Creencia reportedly resigned shortly after his name was included among those whom House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said had "conflicts of interest" while serving in government. – Rappler.com