The raid where members of Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr's family die comes almost a year after President Rodrigo Duterte tagged them as narcopoliticians

Published 8:00 AM, August 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Parojinogs of Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental, on Sunday, July 30, became the latest addition to the list of so-called narcopoliticians killed by police.

In 2016, two other mayors were killed: Samsudin Dimaukom of Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao, in October, and Rolando Espinosa Sr of Albuera, Leyte, in November.

The deaths came after President Rodrigo Duterte tagged them as politicians involved in the illegal drug trades.

What happened in between for Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr?

AUGUST 7, 2016

Duterte names more than 150 officials from the judiciary and local government units who are allegedly involved in the illegal drugs trade. Some on the list turn out to be either already dead or not in service anymore.

Among those named in the President’s list are Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr, his daughter Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog-Echavez, and his brother ex-Board Member Ricardo Parojinog Ardot of Misamis Occidental.

The vice mayor, Nova, is the partner of Bilibid drug lord Herbert Colanggo, but the mayor denies having any business ties with the drug lord.

AUGUST 8, 2016

Joining other politicians and police officers linked by the President to the drug trade, the 3 Parojinogs report to the Camp Crame to clear their names.

The Parojinogs consistently deny the allegation, claiming they have been fighting illegal drugs since 2001.

"My name has been dragged despite 15 years of efforts to transform our city. You know all about this, we have been fighting drugs," the mayor says.

AUGUST 12, 2016

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) issues a resolution withdrawing the “duties, obligations, powers, and prerogatives vested into Parojinog as Napolcom deputy.”

Northern Mindanao Police Regional Director Chief Superintendent Noel Constantino also orders the recall of Parojinog’s police security escorts and bodyguards, adding that the politician can employ the service of private security with the approval of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

AUGUST 15, 2016

The Parojinogs surrender 16 high-powered firearms to the Ozamiz City Police after their licenses are revoked, as announced by PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

Firearms surrendered to the regional police headquarters in Camp Vicente Alagar in Cagayan de Oro City include M16 Bushmaster, FN, SOCOM II, AK45, Galil, Uzi, and Glock.

AUGUST 28, 2016

Police raids 11 houses across Ozamiz City in search of firearms and illegal drugs.

The houses of two individuals connected to the Parojinogs are included in the raid: Edgar Echavez, the estranged husband of Nova Princess Parojinog, and Manuel Francisco, the husband of Reynaldo Parojinog’s aunt Rizalina Francisco.

Neither firearms nor drugs are recovered during the raid.

DECEMBER 2016

Parojinog welcomes the arrival of a new chief of police, Chief of Inspector Jovie Espenido, who was previously the municipal police chief of Albuera, Leyte.

The mayor says he looks forward to working with Espenido in cracking down on illegal drugs and maintaining peace and order in his area. He says "he can really dig deeper and the truth will come out."

Espenido’s previous assignment led to the arrest of Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr, whom Duterte had accused of protecting his son, alleged Eastern Visayas drug lord Kerwin Espinosa.

But months after surrendering, Espinosa was killed inside his jail cell in what the National Bureau of Investigation called a “rubout.”

JANUARY 9, 2017

Duterte says he plans to confront mayors linked to illegal drugs, warning that they should resign or face death.

"Tatawagin ko 'yung mga mayor, i-lock ko, kami-kami lang. Sabihin ko talaga, 'Ganoon kakapal 'yung 'pinakita ko sa inyo. Hanapin mo 'yung pangalan mo diyan, mayor. Putang ina, 'pag nandiyan pangalan mo, may problema ka,'" he warned. "Either you resign or make a clean break of everything, come up with clean nose and we'll talk."

(I will call the mayors, I will lock them in so it's just us. I will really tell them, "The list I gave you is this thick. Look for your name there, mayor. If your name is there, son of a bitch, you have a problem, I will really kill you.")

JULY 30, 2017

Almost a year since being named in Duterte’s drug list, the mayor and 14 others – including his wife, brother, and sister – are killed in a police raid.

Police say they were serving a warrant when the mayor’s security guards fired at them, prompting an exchange of shots. An aide to the Parojinogs contests this, saying the mayor’s camp did not fire a shot.

Meanwhile, the vice mayor and her brother are arrested.

The police provincial chief says cops recovered grenades, ammunition, and illegal drugs in the raid.

A close relative of Mayor Parojinog, who requests not to be named, says the mayor knew there was a threat to his life.

The city police chief says the mayor was willing to surrender prior to the raid, but that he did not push through with it.

Espenido says they confirmed that the family was involved in illegal drugs, but could not confirm whether they came from Colanggo. – Rappler.com