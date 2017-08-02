The immigration lookout bulletin comes a year after President Rodrigo Duterte publicly named Peter Lim as one of 3 Chinese drug lords

Published 7:11 PM, August 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has alerted the Bureau of Immigration to be on alert for alleged drug lord Peter Lim. This, after more than a year after President Rodrigo Duterte publicly named him as one of the 3 Chinese drug lords.

An immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) indicating the name of Lim and 7 others was issued by the DOJ on July 11 and released to media on Monday, July 31.

It says that Lim and 7 others face cases for violation of sections of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic Act No. 9165).

The other drug personalities identified in the order are linked to, or named by, alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa in the past year. Here’s what we know about them:

Peter Lim

Alleged drug lord in Visayas named by Duterte in July 2016

Cebu businessman who owns Hilton Heavy Equipment, Tiger Motors, K-1 KTV, and a real estate development company called LimBros

Was previously accused of being involved in drug trafficking by two former Hilton Heavy employees, Bernard Liu and Ananias Dy, during a congressional hearing in 2001 but no charges were filed. Liu and Dy were killed in 2006 and 2011.

According to Espinosa, his drug suppliers – such as Lovely Adam Impal and Jeffrey Diaz – got their supply from Lim.

Met with Duterte in July 2016 to clear his name but was told to proceed to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). He then submitted a letter to NBI Director Dante Gierran.

Kerwin Espinosa

Identified as a big time drug lord by his father, slain Albuera mayor Rolando Sr, in an affidavit

Was arrested by Abu Dhabi police in October 2016 after fleeing the Philippines

Claimed he contributed P8 million ($158,601)* to Senator Leila de Lima’s senatorial campaign through her former driver Ronnie Dayan

Currently under the custody of the NBI

Peter Co

Real name Wu Tuan Yuan

Convicted drug lord whom Kerwin Espinosa tagged as his first supplier of illegal drugs. Their operations, he said, covered areas under Region 8.

Alleged leader of Triad drug syndicate in Luzon and the National Capital Region, according to intelligence reports

Was injured during a September 2016 riot inside Building 14 inside New Bilibid Prison which led to the death of Tony Co

Lovely Adam Impal

Tagged as Espinosa’s source of illegal drugs in Eastern Visayas

Allegedly facilitated nationwide distribution and transfers of illegal drugs, according to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 10 Director Adrian Alvariño



Surrendered to the police in December 2016 but was released due to lack of charges. According to Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa, she was providing “additional information".

Arrested with at least 110 grams of shabu worth P550,000 ($10,905) during a buy-bust operation in January 2017 in Iligan City. Impal, however, insisted she stopped operating after surrendering in December.

Nelson “Jun” Pepito Jr

Incumbent Barangay Bonolho councilor

Tagged by Kerwin Espinosa as being in charge of transporting drugs from Matnog to Ormoc City

In October 2016 , Albuera police, then headed by Senior Inspector Jovani Espenido, filed a case against him and several others before the Office of the Ombudsman, for allegedly receiving drug money from Kerwin Espinosa

Named by the elder Espinosa as the mastermind behind the death of retired policeman Alfredo Bucabuca in 2016

Max Miro

At least 40 years old

Bodyguard and alleged right-hand man of Kerwin Espinosa

Surrendered in September 2016 for fear for his life after months of hiding in Cebu City

Police later recovered 3 kilos of shabu amounting to P24 million ($475,862) in his home in Albuera, Leyte

Ruel Manidlangan

45 years old

Alleged hitman and security aide of Espinosa from Burauen, Leyte

Previously jailed in Ormoc City Jail for robbing a local motorcycle store in 2010 while his alleged co-perpetrators, Ruel Publico and Anderson Perez, were killed by police after resisting arrest

Was also charged with illegal possession of firearms after being caught in an election checkpoint in March 2013

Cases against him, however, were dismissed allegedly with the help of Kerwin Espinosa

Surrendered to police in September 2016 because he did not want to endanger his family anymore

Marcelo Adorco

40 years old

Driver and bodyguard of Espinosa

Arrested in a buy-bust operation in July 2016 which yielded at least 237 grams of shabu amounting to P1.9 million ($ 37,677 )

– Rappler.com

*$1 = P50.44

