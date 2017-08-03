The executive order affects officials and personnel of 42 GOCCs covered by the Salary Standardization Law

Published 7:56 PM, August 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – When President Rodrigo Duterte expressed frustration over excessive salaries and bonuses received by officials and personnel of government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA), he signed an executive order (EO) 4 days later on Friday, July 28, effectively suspending the Compensation and Position Classification System (CPCS) outlining salaries of GOCC officials.

"Increases will have to pass by my office and I am not inclined to increase your allowances, bonus, and salary at this time,” said Duterte during his SONA.

He added, “You cannot do it on your own, you have to direct it through the Executive Secretary.”

Here is what you need to know.

Why does Duterte want to suspend the current compensation scheme of GOCCs?

EO No. 36 cited a need to review the current compensation scheme of GOCCs “to eliminate any excessive, unauthorized, illegal and/or unconscionable allowances, incentives, and benefits.”

It likewise said that the Governance Commission for Government Owned and Controlled Corporations (GCG) “finds compelling reasons to revisit and/or reevaluate the CPCS.”

Some of the GOCC’s highest paid officials earn millions annually. In 2016, the top 10 highest paid GOCC officials included those from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC):

Which GOCCs are affected?

According to the GCG, there is a total of 212 GOCCs as of April 17. However, not all corporations are affected by the new order.

For starters, the 212 corporations follow two different salary schemes outlined in EO No. 201 and EO No. 203, put in place by former president Benigno Aquino III.

EO No. 36, signed by Duterte, effectively suspends EO No. 203.

EO No. 201 lays out the salary schedule of the 21 GOCCs not covered by the GCG as outlined in Republic Act 10149, otherwise known as the GOCC Governance Act of 2011. Included among the 21 GOCCs are:

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

Central Bank-Board of Liquidators

Philippine International Convention Center, Incorporated

Radio Philippines Network

Millennium Challenge Account Philippines

Research Institutions

Economic Zone Authorities

Meanwhile, EO No. 203 outlines the compensation scheme of the GOCCs supervised by the GCG and covered by the Salary Standardization Law (SSL).

But according to a GCG list of GOCCs covered by the SSL, only 42 are covered by the SSL while 149 are exempt.

It is these 42 GOCCs who will be directly affected by the EO signed by Duterte. According to the order, SSL-covered GOCCs are to adopt the compensation schedule laid out in EO No. 201.

These are the 42 GOCCs affected by Duterte's supension order:

What happens to GOCCs exempt from the SSL?

The 149 SSL-exempt GOCCs have the option to either maintain the current salary scheme in place in their corporation or follow the salary schedule under EO No. 201, subject to approval of the GCG.

SSL-exempt GOCCs that choose to adopt the compensation scheme of EO No. 201, are also limited to giving special provisions on benefits, allowances, and incentives under Joint Resolution No. 4.

Interim measures outlined in Duterte’s EO likewise state that officials and personnel of these GOCCs who have rendered at least 4 months of service may receive mid-year bonuses equivalent to one month’s salary, not earlier than May 15. Meanwhile, year-end bonuses and cash gifts shall be given in November of every year.

The GCG will also have the authority to review and revise the salary scheme of SSL-exempt GOCCs that choose to adopt EO No. 201.

