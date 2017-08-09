As both camps prepare for legal and emotional battles ahead, here's a rundown of the cast of characters in the Bautista family saga

Published 10:13 AM, August 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista is in hot water following corruption allegations made by his own wife.

It all started on Monday, August 7, when Patricia Paz "Tish" Cruz-Bautista claimed that the Comelec chief has "unexplained wealth" worth P1 billion. If proven that Bautista had indeed omitted some items in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN), he may face impeachment.

In response, Bautista accused his estranged wife of setting up an "extortion plan" along with her alleged lover, businessman Alfonso "Alvin" Lim. Some details also emerged about the Cruz-Vazquez clan, Tish's side of the family.

Andres "Andy" Bautista

Chairman, Commission on Elections (since 2015). He is accused by his own wife, Patricia Paz Bautista, of amassing "unexplained wealth."

Patricia Paz "Tish" Cruz-Bautista

Estranged wife of Comelec chairman Andres Bautista. Businesswoman in the cosmetology industry. Also known for her programs and seminars for efficient households.

Jessie Cruz (+)

Banker and father of Tish Bautista. Died in 1986.

Pacita "Baby" Cruz

Mother of Tish Bautista and owner of French salon chain Franck Provost in the Philippines. Became a widow in 1986 after the death of husband Jessie Cruz. Remarried and wed Danny Vazquez in 2016. Expressed support for Andy Bautista over his ordeal.

Danny Vazquez

Second husband of Baby Cruz, whom he married in 2016 after the death of his first wife, Ising Madrigal-Vazquez, very close friend of Baby.

Luisa "Ising" Madrigal-Vazquez (+)

First wife of Danny Vazquez and very close friend of Baby Cruz. Died in 2016.

Nilo Divina

Lawyer and friend of Andy Bautista. Accused by Tish Bautista of giving commissions to Andy whenever Divina's law firm rendered services to clients with cases pending with the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) which Andy headed, and with the Comelec, which he now heads.

Alfonso "Alvin" Lim

Businessman and alleged lover of Tish Bautista. Former boyfriend of chef Margarita "Gaita" Fores.

Margarita "Gaita" Fores

Former girlfriend of Alvin Lim, and erstwhile friend of Tish Bautista. Chef and owner of Cibo restaurant chains.

Lorna Kapunan

Tish Bautista's legal adviser in her case against Comelec chairman Andres Bautista

Martin Loon, Jam Aniag, and Robert Beltejar

Tish Bautista's lawyers (from Aquende Yebra Aniag Loon & Associates or AYALA Law) in her case against Comelec chairman Andres Bautista

