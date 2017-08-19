The youngest reported victim of the war on drugs is an infant in Maguindanao

Published 12:18 PM, August 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Grade 11 student Kian Loyd delos Santos is not the first minor killed in the name of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs. (READ: Our son, Kian: A good, sweet boy)



He is just one among at least 31 people aged 18 years old and below killed in either police operations or vigilante-style killings in Duterte’s first year, according to data from the Children’s Legal Rights and Development Center in January 2017.

CCTV footage of Delos Santos minutes before he was killed showed no signs he fought back against the police – contrary to the authorities' claim that the policemen shot him dead in “self-defense.”

Malacañang called his death an “isolated” case. This response is not surprising as Duterte himself, in an interview with Al Jazeera in October 2016, referred to children killed in his drug war as “collateral damage.”

The death of the 17-year-old brings the total number of alleged drug personalities killed in legitimate operations to more than 3,500 as of July 26, according to data from the Philippine National Police.

Below is a list of individuals aged 18 years old and below, together with college students, killed in Duterte’s war on drugs as reported by media and human rights organizations.



KILLED IN POLICE OPERATIONS

ALTHEA BARBON

4 years old

Althea died on September 1, 2016, from gunshot wounds sustained during a buy-bust operation against her father, Aldrick Barbon, in Guhuilngan City, Negros Oriental.

The pursuing police allegedly failed to realize she was with her father, who tried to speed away from authorities on his motorcyle. The police reportedly failed to see the child on board the motorcycle with her father because “they came from behind.”

TWO MINORS IN AMPATUAN, MINDANAO

A teenager and an infant were killed, together with 4 other people, in a police raid in Maguindanao on May 2, 2017, according to a GMA News report.

The police were supposed to serve a search warrant when the suspects allegedly resisted and fought back.

HIDEYOSHI KAWATA

17 years old

Hideyoshi was killed during a buy-bust operation in Caloocan City in January 2017 for allegedly helping a drug suspect, according to a GMA News report. The police claimed the 17-year-old was armed with an Uzi submachine gun which the family denied.

JOSHUA CUMILANG

18 years old

Joshua was allegedly dragged by armed men to an alley near their home before being killed by Delpan beat patrolman Ronald Alvarez and a companion, according to the victim's cousin, Jimmy Walker.

The 18-year-old is one of the 4 drug-related deaths witnesses attributed to Alvarez during the course of a 3-month investigation by Rappler’s Patricia Evangelista and Magnum Foundation photographer Carlo Gabuco. (READ: Where the drug war began)

JEFFERSON BUNUAN

20 years old

Jefferson, a criminology student and student-beneficiary of Kaibigan Foundation, was killed during a police operation on July 18, 2016, in Sta Ana, Manila.

The foundation belied the claims of police that the 20-year-old fired shots. His sister, Lovely, maintained that he was unarmed. (READ: The Drug War: Legendary)

VIGILANTE-STYLE KILLINGS

DANICA MAY GARCIA

5 years old

Danica was preparing to go to school in Dagupan, Pangasinan on August 23, 2016, when a stray bullet took her life. Two motorcycle riders allegedly barged into their house looking for Maximo Garcia, Danica’s grandfather.

The bullet hit the 5-year-old’s nape and passed through her right cheek. (READ: Danica, my Danica)

FRANCIS MAÑOSCA

5 years old

Francis died with his father, drug surrenderee Domingo, after an unidentified gunman shot through an unopened window in Pasay City in December 2016, according to an Inquirer report.

The 5-year-old was sleeping on the floor with his mother and other siblings when the bullet hit him in the forehead.

SAN NIÑO BANUCAN

7 years old

San Niño was killed by a bullet meant for another 17-year-old teenager. He was shot by unidentified gunmen in Consolacion, Cebu.

According to a report by Cebu Daily News, the 7-year-old was inside his home with his parents when a bullet hit him on the stomach. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

KRISTINE JOY SAILOG

12 years old

Kristine was hit by a stray bullet on December 22, 2016, which was meant for alleged drug suspect Allan Hernandez. She was attending a pre-dawn mass in Laguna with her mother, Kimberly, then motorcycle-riding men made the attack.



MICHAEL DIAZ

16 years old

Michael’s bloodied body was found inside a sack in Quezon City. According to a GMA News report, he was discovered with stab wounds on his chest.

ERICA 'ANGEL' FERNANDEZ

17 years old

Erica, also known as Angel, was killed with her boyfriend, Jerico Camitan, by gunmen on board a motorcycle in Quezon City. (READ: Jerico’s Angel)

RAYMART SIAPO

19 years old

Raymart was abducted and killed by a group of men wearing ski masks, according to an Inquirer report, after he was tagged as a marijuana seller by a neighbor in Navotas.

The 19-year-old, who was born with bilateral club foot, was allegedly asked by his abductors to run. He was shot and killed when he couldn’t.



ROMAN MANAOIS

20 years old

Roman was a graduating student when he was gunned down by unidentified men on July 28, 2016 in Dagupan City. He was just supposed to buy a midnight meal, according to his mother Cecil Manaois.



Fondly called Oman by family and friends, the 20-year-old was supposed to go abroad upon graduation to help his family.



ROWENA TIAMSON

22 years old

Rowena was on her way to enroll for her last semester in college when she disappeared.

On July 19, 2016, the 22-year-old was found dead in Manaoag, Pangasinan, with her hands tied and face covered. Around her neck was a cardboard sign that said, “Huwag tularan, pusher (Don’t emulate me; I’m a pusher.)”

Pangasinan Provincial Police said that Rowena was not part of the list of drug personalities which includes 4,755 individuals from 1,704 drug-affected barangays in the province. – With reports from Eloisa Lopez / Rappler.com