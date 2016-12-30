Newsbreak Voices: Church of the Resistance

At the Redemptorist Church of Baclaran, photographs of the human toll of the war on drugs greet churchgoers in the week before Christmas

MANILA, Philippines – At the Redemptorist Church of Baclaran, churchgoers on the first day of the pre-Christmas dawn masses were greeted by an unusual sight: photographs of corpses, police yellow tape, bloodied bodies, and grieving families – all victims of the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

Reverend Father Joseph Echano says he did not struggle with the decision to showcase the photographs. There are truths that must be told, he says, even as he and his priests have become attacked for hypocrisy for speaking out over the killings.

“Maybe with the small thing we’ve done,” Echano says, “the church will awaken a little that we need to speak, and we don’t have to be silent.”

15-minute listen. Written by Patricia Evangelista, read by Katerina Francisco, edited by Jaene Zaplan. If you missed the full story, you can read the text story here. – Rappler.com