Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran talks about how a beauty queen's influence could extend beyond her reign

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Margie Moran, Miss Universe 1973.

It's been more than 40 years since her days as a beauty queen, but Moran saw her reign as an opportunity to put her influence to greater use – like advocating for peace.

Moran frequently visited conflict-ridden areas as a member of the Mindanao Commission on Women, and even met and negotiated with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. She is also a trustee of Habitat for Humanity, a non-governmental organization that builds homes for the country’s underprivileged families.

Watch Rappler's editor-at-large Marites Vitug talk to Moran about how a beauty queen's influence could extend beyond her reign. – Rappler.com