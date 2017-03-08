Lascañas talks about his team of hitmen, addresses policemen who will be involved in the revived TokHang operations, and has a message for President Rodrigo Duterte as well

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Arturo Lascañas, former police officer and self-confessed member of the Davao Death Squad.

Once a loyal policeman in the service of then-Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte, Lascañas turns into a whistle-blower – confessing his sins and his former patron's.

His loyalty to Duterte, he says, caused him to order the killing of his own brothers, who were then into the illegal drug trade. He talks about his team of hitmen, addresses policemen who will be involved in the revived TokHang operations, and has a message for President Rodrigo Duterte as well.

Watch Lascañas' interview with Chay Hofileña, head of Rappler's investigative team . – Rappler.com