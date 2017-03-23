Lawyer Jude Sabio is expected to fly to the Netherlands soon to hold President Duterte accountable before the International Criminal Court over alleged extrajudicial killings

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Jude Sabio, lawyer of self-confessed former Davao Death Squad (DDS) member Edgar Matobato.

Sabio is expected to fly to the Netherlands soon to hold President Rodrigo Duterte accountable before the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged extrajudicial killings related to his war on illegal drugs.

He has said he intends to file a crimes against humanity case against Duterte. This refers to "serious violations committed as part of a large-scale attack against any civilian population.”

From July 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017, according to data from the Philippine National Police, there have been over 7,000 deaths linked to the "war on drugs" – both from legitimate police operations and vigilante-style or unexplained killings, including deaths under investigation.

The Rome Statute, ICC’s founding legal document which the Philippines signed and ratified in 2011, lists murder as one of the 15 forms of crimes against humanity. (READ: Things to know about Duterte's pet peeve ICC)

Malacañang, however, insists this case is “not applicable” to Duterte as the killings are not state-sanctioned.

What challenges will Sabio face? What are the prospects of the case before the ICC? Join us in our discussion! – Rappler.com