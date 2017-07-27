Weather Philippines Foundation has more than 800 automated weather stations around the country, generating localized data to help with disaster preparedness

Published 6:33 PM, July 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Aboitiz Foundation's Weather Philippines Inc. project has over 800 automated weather stations around the country to provide very localized information that could help communities during typhoon season, and with their planting and harvesting decisions.

Weather information is different from most corporate foundation and corporate social responsibility projects, which tackle issues like housing, education, livelihood and housing.

It's also different because its all over the country – in more than 800 locations – and uses technology more than muscle and taps other big companies like the SM group to provide essential contributions. – Rappler.com

