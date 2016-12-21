PAGASA: Dec 21 longest night of 2016 due to winter solstice

Expect longer nights ahead, too, with 'the onset of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and summer in the Southern Hemisphere'

MANILA, Philippines – It will literally be the longest night of the year on Wednesday, December 21, with the Sun expected to reach winter solstice at 6:44 pm, Manila time.

It would mean that the Earth has completed another annual circuit around the Sun.

"This marks the time when the Sun lies at its farthest point south of the equator. It signals the onset of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and summer in the Southern Hemisphere," explained state weather bureau PAGASA on its website.

Aside from the Philippines, other countries in the Northern Hemisphere will also experience their longest night of the year on Wednesday.

In the coming weeks, PAGASA added, "Philippine nights will be longer than daytime."

The nights, however, will eventually get shorter until the spring equinox in March 2017, when the length of night and day will roughly be equal. – Rappler.com