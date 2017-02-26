The solar eclipse will be most visible in a 100-kilometer (62-mile) band cutting through Chile, Argentina, Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo

SARMIENTO, Argentina – Stargazers in Argentina and parts of Africa prepared to be plunged into darkness Sunday, February 26, at the start of a spectacular solar eclipse.

The "ring of fire" or annular eclipse will see the Sun all but disappear for one minute as the Moon crosses its path.

It will be most visible in a 100-kilometer (62-mile) band cutting through Chile, Argentina, Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Scores of astronomers and enthusiasts gathered on Sunday morning in Sarmiento, southern Argentina, the point in the country where the eclipse was expected to be most visible.

"I have already seen 6 annular eclipses and each one was different," said Josep Masalles Roman, an enthusiast who came all the way from Barcelona in Spain.

"This one is going to be very fine and it is possible that we will be able to clearly see Baily's Beads," a string of points of light produced as the sun's beams break through peaks on the moon's surface.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Earth, Moon and Sun line up.

But even when perfectly aligned, the Moon is too far from Earth to completely block out the Sun, creating instead the impression of a fiery ring.

The spectacle will reach Angola south of the town of Benguela around 1515 GMT, then move to Zambia and DR Congo just before the Sun sets and the light show ends.

According to the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa (ASSA), the eclipse can be safely observed using a basic pinhole projector.

Punch a tiny hole in a piece of paper with a sharp pencil, hold it into the Sun, and project the image onto a second sheet. – Rappler.com