Environmentalists, netizens outraged by defaced sea turtle in Negros

Environment officials will investigate the incident involving a rescued green sea turtle in Silay City, which is seen as a violation of the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Environmentalists and netizens are up in arms over the treatment of a rescued green sea turtle in Silay City, after photos of the animal with a defaced shell circulated on social media site Facebook this week.

The photos showed a sea turtle marked “Bantay Dagat Silay City” – in yellow paint – on its shell.

Officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-18 (DENR-18) are investigating the incident which involved the personnel of Bantay Dagat-Silay City, who rescued the stranded sea turtle at Barangay Balaring on Tuesday morning, January 3.

DENR-18 director Al Orolfo said the personnel had no orientation on what to do when they found the sea turtle, and decided to mark its shell to indicate it was found in Silay.

"We understand their good intention, but the proper protocol was not followed," he said, adding that the personnel involved were new to the job.

Orolfo said the concerned DENR personnel will be given proper training within the first quarter of the year to avoid a similar incident.

The DENR official also explained that the proper protocol when rescuing a sea turtle is to contact the department.

The public could also contact the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and the Department of Agriculture as their officials also know what to do, he added.

'Animal maltreatment'

For his part, Nathaniel Gerangaya, Community Environment and Natural Resources Office-Bago City chief, said the personnel violated Republic Act No. 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, as the minor infraction is tantamount to animal maltreatment.

Green sea turtles are classified as endangered. Under the law, anyone found guilty of inflicting harm on endangered wildlife faces imprisonment of 3 months and a day to 6 months, and a fine of P20,000 to P50,000.

Gerangaya said sea turtles are marked to track their migration, but metal tags are used to do this, not paint.

He said the incident, due to “negligence and ignorance,” is very unfortunate.

Silay City Mayor Mark Golez, meanwhile, said he was “shocked” after seeing the photos. He assured the public that it will never happen again.

Netizens had criticized the treatment of the turtle, among them, Dave Gumban Albao, executive director of Philippine Reef and Conservation Incorporated. In a Facebook post, on Wednesday morning, January 4, he asked for any leads on the turtle after its photos circulated online.

