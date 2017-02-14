It's the lowest temperature recorded in the City of Pines for 2017, and comes as people mark (or ignore) the Day of Hearts

MANILA, Philippines – It's an extra chilly Valentine's Day in Baguio City... literally.

The temperature in the country's summer capital plunged to 8.0°C on Tuesday, February 14, the lowest temperature recorded there for 2017.

The Office of Civil Defense in the Cordillera Administrative Region (OCD-CAR) said on its Facebook page that the 8.0°C was recorded at 6 am on Tuesday.

"Cold weather. Warm love. Happy Valentine's Day, folks!" posted the OCD-CAR.

The temperature in Baguio, also known as the City of Pines, has been dropping below 10°C in the past few days.

And if you'd love to feel the chill – whether single, attached, or it's complicated – it'll be a good idea to visit Baguio City in the coming days. OCD-CAR said in a separate Facebook post that the temperature could even plunge to as low as 7.5°C. – Rappler.com