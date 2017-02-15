The temperature in the City of Pines drops to 7.3°C on Wednesday, February 15

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines – Baguio City got even colder on Wednesday, February 15, with the temperature there plunging to its lowest since 2014.

In a phone interview, PAGASA Northern Luzon weather forecaster Boy Bolataolo told Rappler that a temperature of 7.3°C was recorded in Baguio around 6 am on Wednesday.

It was even colder on Wednesday than the previous day, Valentine's, when 8.0°C was recorded.

Meanwhile, the usually hot Tuguegarao City also recorded its lowest temperature so far this year, with the mercury dropping to 17.3°C at around 5:40 am.

It is unusual to see people wearing thick jackets and bonnets in Tuguegarao, dubbed the City of Fire.

Tuguegarao hit a scorching 42.2°C on August 19, 1912 and on May 11, 1969, the hottest temperature ever recorded there.

Bolataolo said Wednesday's temperature is also the lowest since November 2016, when the northeast monsoon kicked in.

He added that the cold weather may prevail until late March. – Rappler.com