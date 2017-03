Climate Change Commission Vice-Chairperson Vernice Victorio talks about President Rodrigo Duterte's signing of the Paris Agreement

MANILA, Philippines – What's in store for the Philippines after President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Paris Agreement on Climate Change? Rappler talks to Climate Change Commission Vice Chairperson Vernice Victorio about what this means for the country. She gives the backstory on what convinced Duterte to sign the agreement despite his misgivings. – Rappler.com