[Science Solitaire] Lies are so much easier to accept since they just require that we be passive. Truths are harder because we have to seek them out and understand facts.

If the truth can set us free, then alas, we could be prisoners forever. And it is not because the truth abandons us. It is because we humans fall in love with our captors, namely the lies we believe in and make ourselves. And so we choose the lies we love and live deceitfully ever after.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about why our brains become so fact-resistant when we are presented facts that do not jive with our hard-wired beliefs. The answer could be found in the brain parts that are activated when we think about our religious and political beliefs. These parts turned out to be the ones very strongly tied to our sense of self that when we are presented with facts that are contradictory to those beliefs, we feel personally threatened.

When this happens, our minds naturally go on alert, protecting its precious “self”, making us resist even the most naked of facts. This makes changing our minds a real monumental inner feat. But if we are not able to change our minds when we should, light never gets in.

Now, we find out even more, as to why we could go on resisting facts – the skeleton to which the truth will cling and begin to appear. Why do we routinely delude ourselves that we have successfully spun a coherent world, albeit of “untruths” made up of “alternative facts” to live in? Why do we lie? Not just the little lies that have minor consequences but the lies that affect our well-being.

The answer could be found in several things: the “headaches” that too many facts give us, the repetition of lies over a stretch of time, and our amazing ability to contradict even our own selves and be okay with that.

Stark in politics

The prevailing scientific view is that too much stuff to digest makes us too lazy to find out the truth. This is so true of many other things but especially stark in politics.

In my own lifetime, the politics since Martial Law to this day just stuns me. There seems to be an unspoken contest among administrations in beating each other’s record of abuse, incompetence and corruption, among other things, that even our own historians could not cope with the narratives that would have to be told. There does not seem to be a stable stretch of time for redress, to take stock and strip ourselves of the lies. Ghosts from the past resurrect in politics, each with their own justification of their own lies and we accept them and move on with our personal lives.

Those who study lies think this happens because in order to reject a lie, we must first confront it as a truth. We must engage it. That, it seems, is the easiest part for our minds to do. The next part is the hardest – when we must strip that seeming truth and see if it would stand daylight scrutiny. Doing that for one issue is difficult enough, even for professional truth-seekers. But daily modern life serves us propositions that we have to personally vet, so we could move on. And since it is most difficult to do this when we are overwhelmed with so many facts supported by explanations which are not necessarily “easy” to understand, we buckle and just surrender to the lies, in succession.

Another scientific finding is that repetition really makes lies appear as truths and they then get accepted as such. In fact, if you repeat a lie long enough, other people will even go along with you. You will even believe it yourself, conveniently forgetting that you spun that lie to begin with.

This could explain how politicians, across time, who have been documented to have committed crimes, backed up by jewels, bank accounts and existing assets which government salaries could never explain, could still appear in parties very pleasant and with a straight face, telling you and others that they never stole a cent and only had the people’s welfare in mind. This is also how they attract supporters – “loyalists” and/or “trolls” from all sides – by having enough time and avenues to repeat their lies over and over again. This finding upset me as this has been proven in and outside the lab.

And if you think that it cannot get any worse in terms of how we cement lies, there’s more. Another study found that we still will more likely than not, surrender to a lie even if we ourselves agreed to the truth earlier. This means that even if you agree that the Earth is round, it is likely that you would find yourself nodding to the insistence of the Flat Earth Society if you hang out with them long enough. This explains how we say we will vigorously fight abuse and corruption but sing praises for politicians whose entire reigns were mostly characterized by those, and even go so far as saying with no shadow of a shame, that we owe them.

Truth is harder

Lies are so much easier to accept since they just require that we be passive. Truths are harder because we have to seek them out and understand facts, and in many cases, many facts – and our natural tendencies are so given to just giving up after the first stage.

And it is not just in politics. It is also why science takes a backseat when it comes to arming ourselves for our daily decisions. As examples, just look at the opposition to glaring evidence presented by scientists about climate change being real, to supplemental vitamins not doing us any good, to addiction as a real disease to be treated and not as a moral failing. We still cling to lies because the truth is just too much work. Worse is when these lies are told by powerful personalities or groups, and it spreads throughout the Internet which in turn, is set up like a sturdy toilet – it takes anything – truths and lies. Only you would know which is real (bleep).

Science seems to be just too hard and confusing since it would depend on the evidence being uncovered by studies. Who can keep up? Politics is too hard because there is too much at stake, including your own interests to insist on truths.

But one thing we know from our personal lives, is that we reckon with truths at the end of our time, whether we like it or not. We may have ignored it all our lives but just as it is our nature to lie, the nature of truth is that there is no alternative to it – it just is.

So if we don’t insist on seeking truths, how long, and more importantly how well, will our societies hold up when they are built from lies? – Rappler.com