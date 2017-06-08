What is it about our deep inner wiring that makes us capable of destroying others?

Once upon a time, people really thought that they could study the size and shape of one’s skull (“phrenology”) and based on those, be able to conclude a person’s intelligence or morality. Human heads like those of Diogo Alves and Francisco Motto Lobo who were abominable killers in the 1800’s are encased in glass jars in the Faculty of Medicine in the University of Lisbon because scientists then wanted to see if they could find anything in their skulls that could tell us what made them “evil.” Later, on scientists looked at brains themselves. It was not just literary fancy, spooking classics like Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Einstein’s brain was secretly and illegally stashed by Thomas Harvey to be studied later for its clues on what makes the brain of such a mind capable of such sweeping scientific ideas. However, nothing conclusive has come out of that.

It is now the 21st century and scientists have already dismissed “phrenology” as a legitimate science. But what they have not abandoned is the search for answers on what could be happening to our brains that we could unleash such evil behavior like terror. Do the minds of notorious murderers, including terrorists, lack some brain parts or brain connections? What is it about our deep inner wiring that makes us capable of destroying others?

With new tools like brain scans and experiments that could be designed to make up scenarios where humans can act out decisions without actual impact on the real world, we have some answers but these are not the quick answers which we demand so desperately in fearful times like these. But these are the very answers that we should understand to temper our fears so that it will not snowball into decisions that could worsen the already precarious feelings we all have these days.

First, studies that have used brain scans as tools have shown that there are certain differences between psychopathic brains and normal ones. One recent study has found that the grey matter volume in the prefrontal cortex of psychopaths were more than the normal. The prefrontal cortex is the brain region where decision-making mainly occurs. They also found greater connectivity with other parts that have to do with impulsive decisions.

Another study on prison inmates who were convicted of crimes that were patent demonstrations of psychopathic behavior showed that their brain regions for empathy (ability to feel what others may be feeling) are particularly “cold” in situations when they should be “hot”, i.e., active. There have been many other studies involving brain scans showing the various ways that situations can light or dim brain regions associated with empathy.

So do brain scans solve our problem of sifting among us who has evil brains before they do evil? Could we find the terrorists among us by simply scanning our brains and segregate those with more grey matter in their prefrontal cortex? Why not stop there? Why can’t we just all have an “empathy” brain test and those whose empathy regions fail to light up when they should, should join the ones with a relatively more abundant grey matter? That would be so easy. It would also be so wrong.

It would be so wrong because of the brain of Dr. James Fallon. Dr. Fallon is a neuroscientist who is interested in many things about behavior and the brain. For this, he studies psychopathic brains but he also studies brains that have Alzheimer’s. One time, he had a pile of brain scans of psychopaths and a pile that he knew was of a group he is studying for Alzheimer’s. The latter group is composed of brain scans from his family. He was intrigued by a particular brain scan being studied for Alzheimer’s which of course was unidentified (to maintain objectivity in scientific studies) because it had the pattern of that of a psychopath. He broke his own rule and uncovered whose it was because it came from his “family pile.” The psychopathic brain scan turned out to be his own.

Dr. Fallon is a highly functioning, pro-social member of society. He did not exhibit psychopathic behavior. After he found out that his brain scan mimicked that of a psychopath’s, he even had his genes checked if he had the gene for the strong tendency for aggressive behavior. And he did. He was what you could call, on a “psychopathic” roll when it came to scientific tests BUT he still did not exhibit evil behavior.

Dr. Fallon is a shining example of why brain scans cannot be relied on to separate “evil” from “good.” This is because the results of studies on brain scans of “evil brains” were correlational. This means that they just occurred together (like pan de sal and coffee) but not necessarily caused each other. Another reason is while empathy is lacking or deficient in psychopathic brains, studies also showed that empathy is also what terrorists feel for each other which strengthens their group feeling and strength to act on what they believe is right. Empathy is what you feel and feed on for your own in-groups, regardless of whether your group is a terrorist group or a peace-making group. It is a natural human emotion – a mechanism that evolved to form and solidify social bonds which are useful for living.

Another deep and important reason why it is not so easy to tell who harbors evil before they act it out is because we ALL harbor evil thoughts. The trouble with many religions is that they generally assume basic goodness in humans when the more fundamental state is the flux - the constant tug-o-war between right and wrong. This basically came out of our own wiring for survival. It was important and useful to segregate who is “us” and “them” for resources and social identification.

Human history is mainly anchored on who belongs to which group. And guess what, in this “us” and “them” game which is a game we play every day of our lives, whether it is you versus your neighbor, your fellow motorists, your competitor, the other religions, the other regions, or countries (and for those who claim they have already seen aliens, “other planets”), “evil” is always “them” and never “us.”

The only way we can break from this is to rise above the fear that terrorist behavior sows in “us”, making us more and more wary of the many “thems” in our midst and just generally making this world an increasingly lonely planet.

Science says too that our brains are magnificently flexible – which means that experiences can shape it. We can intentionally design more and more experiences that break down more walls between “us” and “thems” than we build. We can rebuild and redesign our own brains with the experiences we make for ourselves and each other. It happens – Doctors without Borders, peacemakers reaching out from their religion to other religions, and you, transcending your own prejudices and biases against any group, any chance that you can.

Evil does exist in all of us but it is not all dressed up and ready to kill until you let it. – Rappler.com