The basketball player's girlfriend, Mary Ann Dungca Ting, sustained injuries in different parts of her body, according to the Baguio police blotter

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Former basketball star Paul "Bong" Beleno Alvarez was arrested here early Sunday morning, April 23, upon the complaint of his live-in partner, Mary Ann Dungca Ting, for violation of Republic Act 9262, or the anti-violence against women law.

Alvarez, 48, was arrested by Baguio police officers in the house where they were staying in Purok Cudirao, Loakan Proper. The blotter identifies the couple as residents of Valenzuela City.

According to the police, Alvarez and Ting had a drinking session Saturday evening at the Ganza Restaurant at Burnham Park. They had an argument, but it was presumed settled and the two went home.

“And while at their billeting area (place of incident), a heated altercation again ensued wherein the suspected inflicted injuries to the victim to the different parts of her body,” according to the police blotter at Station 4.

Ting called for help, and the police arrested Alvarez at about 2:30 am of Sunday.

Alvarez, 48, had previously been a star player for San Sebastian College in the NCAA before being drafted by the Philippine Basketball Association's Alaska Milkmen and playing for a number of teams.

Alvarez has had a number of run-ins with the law over the years. In 2007 he was alleged to be involved in a domestic dispute with his wife Almira Mulhach, and she later reportedly expressed interest in obtaining a temporary restraining order.

That same year Alvarez was arrested for allegedly beating a taxi driver, and then was accused of elbowing TV reporter Gretchen Malalad in the face when she sought to obtain comment from him about the incident.

Last October Alvarez was arrested after allegedly brawling during a drinking session in Quezon City. – Rappler.com