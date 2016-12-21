Creighton goes 12-0 as Kobe Paras a DNP

The Bluejays match their best start in 74 years, but there was no sighting of Filipino high school standout Kobe Paras during the game

MANILA, Philippines – The Creighton Bluejays rolled to their 12th straight win over the Arizona State Sun Devils, 96-85, to stay undefeated in the NCAA tournament on Wednesday, December 21 (Tuesday in Manila).

With the win, the Bluejays match their best start in 74 years, according to the team's official Twitter account and website.

Marcus Foster topscored with 29 points along with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and two steals, as Filipino high school standout Kobe Paras was not fielded in and listed a DNP (did not play).

Paras has had his highlight moments with Creighton but continues to struggle with playing time. (WATCH: Kobe Paras throws it down in Creighton rout of Longwood)

With No. 9 Creighton's win over Arizona State, the Bluejays are one of just six remaining unbeaten D-I teams (12-0). pic.twitter.com/vxuytZsBnn — ESPN College BBall (@ESPNCBB) December 21, 2016

