The new 3x3 league will also feature ex-NBA players Mike Bibby, Chauncey Billups, Rashard Lewis and Jermaine O'Neal, plus 4-point baskets

NEW YORK, USA - Hall of Famer Allen Iverson has been recruited to coach and play in a new 3-a-side basketball league due to launch this year aimed at giving veteran NBA stars a new lease of life.

Iverson is the biggest name to sign up for the 8-team Big3 tournament, which will be staged in different cities across the United States from June 24.

The 3-on-3 competition is the brainchild of hip hop icon Ice Cube. Other former NBA players including Mike Bibby, Chauncey Billups, Rashard Lewis and Jermaine O'Neal have also signed up to play.

Ice Cube is also hoping to lure the recently retired Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant to play in the league.

"The summer is boring," Ice Cube was quoted in reports as saying. "There's nothing on."

The league will feature an innovative format, with games being a straight contest for the first team to reach 60 points. No play clocks will be used.

Games will also include 4-point baskets.

The league will be open to all players aged 30 or older.

Iverson said he was looking forward to putting together his 5-man squad.

"Putting my squad together, I'm going to have to use my basketball brain and figure that out," he was quoted by the New York Times as saying.

"You've got to have someone to handle the rock. You've got to have someone to protect the rim. You've got to have a scorer." – Rappler.com